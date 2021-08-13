(The Center Square) – Following Gov. Andy Beshear’s order Tuesday that requires masks in all schools and daycare facilities, the Kentucky Board of Education went a step further in a special meeting Thursday. And like the Democratic leader’s decision earlier in the week, state education leaders received some pushback as well.
In a unanimous decision, the board approved an emergency order that will require masks worn in schools for up to 270 days. The board has statutory authority over the 171 public school districts in the state.
State Education Commissioner Dr. Jason Glass told board members the 270-day requirement is due to state statutes and not a decision made by state officials. The order included a provision allowing the board to schedule another special session to change or repeal the mandate if the federal or state health officials revise their recommendations.
Also in the order board members approved are provisions excluding the requirement if a person is alone in a room or giving a speech to an audience and can maintain 6 feet of distancing.
Beshear’s order is valid for only 30 days. However, Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is challenging the Democratic governor’s authority. That challenge is based on laws the GOP-led General Assembly passed earlier this year designed to curb a governor’s emergency powers. The state’s top court is currently determining whether those laws are unconstitutional.
Beshear’s order also covers all schools, including private schools, as well as daycare facilities. He issued it a couple weeks after he urged school districts to act independently. Less than one-third approved a mask mandate.
The orders come as school districts begin or have already started the new academic year, the timing of which coincides with the rampant spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Health officials say the variant is more than twice as transmissible as the original strain.
While health officials have said vaccinated people are protected from the virus, they can receive it. The vaccine protects inoculated individuals from the worst effects of the virus, but they can still spread it to others.
Federal officials have noted that unvaccinated individuals currently make up nearly all cases of COVID-19 that require hospitalization.
The push continues to get more people vaccinated. However, the vaccines are only available to individuals age 12 and older, leaving younger children at risk.
“It’s something we don’t want to have to revisit, but clearly as people have said, we want students back in real-time learning, face-to-face, as much as possible,” Board Member Lee Todd, a former University of Kentucky president, said during the meeting. “And we’re basically at war with this virus, it’s really just taking over the country.”
Before the board met in a virtual session, the Kentucky Department of Education presented the order in special meeting of the Local Superintendents Advisory Council, which reviews all proposed regulations before they’re presented to the board.
That council, which consists of 11 school superintendents, recommended the Department of Education hold off on presenting it to the board.
Anchorage Independent Superintendent Kelley Ransdell said she was concerned about the board implementing such an order so soon after the governor’s. She also said the board’s order could lead to parents pulling their kids from public schools.
“If this is a need in Kentucky, it should be a broader entity looking at it,” Ransdell told Glass. “So that it’s impacting an even greater number. If that is the need.”
Glass told Ransdell and other superintendents that the order was needed because state health officials raised concerns about the rising number of children treated in hospitals for COVID-19.
Later at the board meeting, he advised the board members of the superintendent council’s recommendation, but he still urged them to pass the order.
After the vote, Beshear praised the decision at his weekly press conference and said the board stood up for the kids.
The governor also said those who refuse to abide by the board’s decision or his order would be held accountable.
For the board’s order, Glass told board members such accountability would depend on the situation. Students in violation would risk punishments in their district’s code of student conduct. Teachers and staff would face potential sanctions based on the district’s discipline policies.
School and district leaders would face other repercussions, Glass said.
“Particularly a system leader. They have a requirement as part of their license to follow the laws in the state of Kentucky,” he explained. “So potentially they put their license at jeopardy, and certainly, it would be investigated.”
Mask mandates have drawn mixed but passionate reactions. Those who oppose such orders claim that officials should not impose such requirements that infringe upon personal choices. Supporters say the masks will better protect those unable to get vaccinated and contain the spread of the virus.
Republican state lawmakers were quick to criticize Beshear after Tuesday’s order. And some of those remarks drew spirited responses from leaders backing the governor’s move.
On Thursday afternoon, Dr. Chris Kolb resigned as vice-chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education and its policy committee. That came two days after tweeting an uncensored profane two-word reply to state Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, who tweeted that children forced to wear masks face “psychological and emotional harm.”
In a message to The Center Square, Kolb said he stepped down from the board leadership positions voluntarily and that he will remain in his elected nonpartisan position to serve his district’s residents.
“I have no plans to resign from the board,” said Kolb, who was re-elected to a four-year term last fall.