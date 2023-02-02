(The Center Square) – Reports that a state-run relief fund for western Kentucky tornado victims has sent checks to people who were not affected by the December 2021 disaster may lead to a review of the fund by the state’s top watchdog.
State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office has not audited the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, Communications Director Michael Goins told The Center Square on Thursday.
“However, considering recent media reports along with numerous concerns expressed to us from Kentuckians, APA is currently reviewing information for us to make a determination if such an audit or special examination is needed,” Goins added.
On Wednesday, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported that State Treasurer Allison Ball’s office received calls from people who received $1,000 checks from the fund even though they did not suffer any damage or injuries from the tornadoes.
A spokesperson for Ball’s office told the Herald-Leader it has canceled 184 of those checks.
According to the fund’s website, more than 150,000 people and groups have donated more than $52.3 million to the fund, which has covered a variety of expenses and needs victims and their families incurred from the tornadoes that hit 11 counties more than a year ago.
The fund has provided $810,000 in funding to families to cover the cost of funerals for people who died due to the storm. Nearly $4 million has been given to aid area farmers, and $16 million has been dedicated to building 300 new homes in the region.
The $1,000 checks were part of a $10 million allotment to survivors who received “any amount” of aid from either FEMA or a private insurer.
The website also states that the fund is “fully transparent,” with its records available for public and legislative review. However, Gov. Andy Beshear questioned what could be audited because the state received the information for payments from the federal government and private insurers.
“The only way you would audit that is to audit FEMA or to audit the private insurers because we didn’t want to have to spend millions of dollars doing another verification on the other side of FEMA,” the governor said during his weekly press conference. “Doing so would really run contrary to what a lot of us believe, that the FEMA process is already too tough.”
Beshear added that the error rate on the current round of $1,000 payments is about 2%, and it’s about 0.3% over the entire fund.
“That’s better than just about any federal government program that I’ve heard of,” he said.
Beshear, a Democrat, is seeking reelection this year. Harmon is one of 12 Republicans vying for the party’s gubernatorial nomination for the November election.