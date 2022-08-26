(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers Friday concluded a three-day special session, voting to approve more than $212 million in funding for communities in Eastern Kentucky recovering from a massive flood that hit the region last month.
There was, however, some controversy as a senator from the region sought to amend the package to include $50 million in dedicated funds for housing. However, that amendment was never considered, with legislative leaders citing concerns about the impact that proposal may have on federal funding.
“We want to maximize the drawdown of federal dollars through FEMA before we access our money,” Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said on the Senate floor Friday morning.
Stivers also noted that Gov. Andy Beshear still has access to $15 million in funding for temporary housing units.
Beshear signed the bill into law early Friday afternoon that provides $75 million in funding for school districts, cities and counties, utilities, nonprofits and state agencies impacted by the flooding that led to a federal disaster declaration in 12 Kentucky counties.
There’s also an additional $40 million in funds for schools and utilities, and another $40 million in education funding to cover such issues as construction and transportation needs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will also receive $45 million in reimbursement from federal aid. In addition, the state has set aside another $12.7 million in federal funds for water and sewer projects.
State Sen. Brandon Smith, R-Hazard, whose district includes some of the areas hit hardest by the flood that killed 39 people, said he was a “reluctant” supporter of the bill.
Smith sought an amendment to add $50 million to establish an affordable housing program for those affected in the disaster area. He said thousands of people in the region are currently sheltering in tents or severely damaged structures.
“I have to say with a clear conscience that we missed the mark on this one,” Smith said.
At the signing ceremony, Stivers, Beshear and state Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville. focused their comments on the temporary housing coming to Eastern Kentucky in the coming days.
“This provides funding for intermediate housing, to get them out of the tents and get them into something with the roof and will have heat because we’re getting ready to go in the cold weather months,” said Blanton, the lead sponsor of the House bill.
Stivers also reiterated that the funding approved this week was just the first step in what will assuredly be a lengthy rebuilding process for the communities. Future steps, which will be taken once the General Assembly reconvenes in January, will look at other issues regarding the flooding, including the possibility of putting people in better housing situations.