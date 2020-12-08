(The Center Square) - Kentucky bars and restaurants may still be closed for indoor dining, but some are getting at least a little bit of relief as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Last week, officials in Owensboro and Daviess County announced they would take steps to waive license fees for those establishments in the western Kentucky community, the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reported.
In Owensboro, the state’s fourth largest city, it means those most businesses will save between $1,000 to $3,000 and the city will take a $91,000 hit, City Manager Nate Pagan told the paper. Daviess County will also waive the fees for those establishments outside of the city, the county seat.
“It will translate to $15,000 saved for those restaurants and bars in the county,” Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly told the M-I. “You might not think that is a lot of money, but right now every little bit goes a long way, especially headed into January and February.”
The county is also offering a relief fund for bars and restaurants. Daviess Fiscal Court will offer up to $250,000 in economic development funds to small, privately-owned restaurants and bars that are outside of Owensboro and pay occupational taxes to the county.
David Smith, the county’s director of legislative affairs, estimated between 25 to 30 establishments could qualify for the one-time funding program that’s similar to a statewide program unveiled last month by Gov. Andy Beshear. Those Daviess County businesses could receive $5,000 per establishment and no more than $10,000 per business.
The deadline to apply for the grants is Dec. 21.
Meanwhile, in Louisville, city officials there announced they would fully waive renewal fees for establishments that offer by-the-drink alcohol sales. Two months ago, the city announced a 25 percent renewal fee reduction in addition to waiving fees for extended-hours permits.
Businesses that have yet to pay their renewal fee this year will have to pay next year, according to the release. Those who have already paid will get the waiver for next year.
The move means the city will lose about $1.8 million in revenue over this and the next budget year. Currently, the city has 916 restaurants, bars, breweries and other by-the-drink establishments. Package stores and other retail businesses are not affected.
“Louisville Metro is acting to support our food and beverage sector and reduce their burden in whatever ways we can, but we need action soon from the federal government to truly help these businesses surviving the winter when the harshest impacts of the COVID-19 restrictions will be felt,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement.
Bars and restaurants statewide were ordered to shut down indoor dining by Gov. Andy Beshear on Nov. 20. On Monday, the governor told reporters he doesn’t expect to renew the order. If that happens, it means they would be able to resume operating at 50 percent capacity next week.
In addition, a $40 million state fund for affected establishments may get more money, and Beshear said Monday more money may be added. More than 3,750 businesses have applied for the funding and have requested $35 million. So far, $12 million in disbursements have been approved.