In this Jan. 8, 2019 file photo, Kentucky House Majority Leader John Bam Carney, R-Campbellsville, addresses the members during the opening day of the legislature in Frankfort, Ky. Carney died Saturday, July 17, 2021 after battling an illness since late 2019. He was 51. According to a family statement posted by Mark Carney on Facebook, that John Carney “passed peacefully” at the University of Kentucky medical center.