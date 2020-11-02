(The Center Square) - A tax hike for public schools in Kentucky’s most populous county will take effect, for now, after a judge threw out a petition that challenged the increase and called for a referendum on the measure.
The ruling by Jefferson Circuit Judge Brian Edwards came too late for the question to come off the ballot. According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Edwards said the Jefferson County Clerk’s office erred in validating signatures and failed to certify that the petition calling for the referendum had enough valid signatures.
In May, the Jefferson County Board of Education approved a 7-cent increase on property taxes for Jefferson County Public Schools. The measure had the support of Greater Louisville Inc., the local chamber of commerce, as well endorsements from several labor unions and civic organizations, including the Louisville Urban League and Metro United Way.
Proponents said the new funding, which amounts to about $54 million annually, will help address racial inequities and raise proficiencies across the district in reading and math. The district is the 27th largest in the country with 150 schools and a student enrollment of more than 101,000.
It also will help JCPS fund new school construction and overhaul existing facilities in need of infrastructure repairs. The last high school built by JCPS opened in 1968, and it’s been almost 70 years since a new high school opened in Louisville’s West End, where a large segment of the community’s Black population lives. As just one new school has been built in Louisville in the last 10 years, Lexington-Fayette County – the second largest county in the state – has built 10 new schools.
“This is the most meaningful thing to happen in my entire career, and it will mean the difference for children and educators across this county for decades to come,” JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a video statement Friday after the judge’s decision.
However, opponents of the measure claim the district needs to cut bureaucracy. On its website, No JCPS Tax Hike said JCPS spent $17,382 per student, thousands of dollars more than other districts across the state and in comparable metropolitan areas.
Of that amount, only about $8,000 was spent on instruction.
The group said it plans to appeal. In a statement on the group’s Facebook page, organizers are encouraging people to still vote no on the measure in case the votes can be counted after a successful appeal. It also wants to see changes in the process.
“We also plan to ask our state legislators to change the law, so the people will not be required to petition in order to have a voice on tax hikes greater than 4%,” Theresa Camoriano, a Louisville Tea Party member who helped lead the opposition to the hike, posted on Facebook. “We should be able to have a voice and to hold taxing entities accountable to use our tax money wisely without having to petition and beg for that right.”
Even if opponents win on appeal and can get the 7 percent increase struck down, JCPS will still be able to levy a 4 percent increase to the property tax.