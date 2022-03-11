(The Center Square) – A resolution calling for the end of the COVID-19 emergency in Kentucky now heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk, but critics say the bill may harm residents in need.
On Thursday, the House approved Senate Joint Resolution 150 by a 75-20. It was nearly a party-line vote, but Democratic state Reps. Angie Hatton, of Whitesburg, and Ashley Tackett-Lafferty, of Martin, voted with the Republican supermajority.
The resolution went back to the Senate on Friday morning, where Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, signed it before being sent down to the governor’s office in the Capitol. Its sponsor, state Sen. Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville, stood by as Stivers signed it at his podium.
The resolution called for the state of emergency to end last Monday, which was two years and one day after the Democratic governor declared an emergency, or on the effective date of its enactment.
The emergency is currently set to end April 14, the last day of the General Assembly’s session this year. However, speaking before the House State Government Committee on Thursday, Douglas said keeping that date would allow the Beshear administration to change regulations.
“And we can’t do anything about it until our next session in January of next year, or unless the governor calls us back into a special session,” Douglas said. “And I would ask this committee, how did that work out for you last year?”
The resolution says the governor would not be able to declare a new emergency or continue any orders based on “the same or substantially similar facts” without the legislature’s approval.
Beshear has been largely critical of how the GOP-led legislature has taken control of managing the state’s response to the pandemic and will likely veto the resolution. However, Republicans have more than enough votes to counter that veto to make it take effect.
Democrats have argued that prematurely ending the state of emergency puts at-risk Kentucky families in jeopardy of losing vital benefits, such as supplemental nutrition benefits. They say the state will lose millions of dollars that will hurt local economies.
“We have many local grocery stores and farmers that all of a sudden $52 million a month being gone from a system that allows people to purchase food from our grocers and our farmers is really going to be sorely missed,” said Cherlynn Stevenson, D-Lexington.
Some Republicans, though, said they did not believe that repealing the emergency would lead to the loss of those benefits for needy families.
However, other GOP members said ending the declaration should have happened a while ago.
“I think it’s the right thing for Kentucky,” said state Rep. Thomas Huff, R-Shepherdsville. “I’m not really interested in continuing to draw federal funds if they’re not deserved or needed.”