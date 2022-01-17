(The Center Square) – Republican leaders in the Kentucky General Assembly say they are taking a wait-and-see attitude on the budget proposal Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear last week.
The governor’s proposal came just days after House members filed their version of the bill.
House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said lawmakers would probably time to identify the differences between the spending plans.
Some of those differences were already noted. While Republicans have proposed more spending on public education, the governor has offered even more. There are also differences in funding for higher education.
In addition, Beshear wants to give all state employees 5% raises May 1. Republicans have offered 6%, but it would take effect on the worker’s anniversary date.
In his speech, Beshear urged lawmakers to keep the 6% figure but change the effective date to his plan. The proposed increases come as elected officials have said state agencies have faced a challenge maintaining their workforce.
“Our state workers deserve the very best,” Beshear said.
While there are questions about the overall state of the economy, Kentucky does find itself in a strong position. Last year, it reported a record budget surplus of more than $1 billion. Beshear has called on using some funding to pay for initiatives he said will transform the state into a destination for new business opportunities.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, described the governor’s speech as promising “a chicken in every pot,” a nod to Herbert Hoover’s presidential campaign slogan from nearly a century ago.
“We’ll just have to see how he’s doing it,” he said.
In all likelihood, Republicans will temper at least some, if not most, of Beshear’s funding requests.
“Clearly, we’re never going to spend as much money as he wants to,” Osborne said. “And I think it’s important that we maintain the same fiscally conservative policies that have gotten us to this point of reserve. So I don’t think that we will spend it all.”
The GOP, which has large majorities in both chambers, is also looking to make tax reform a priority in the session.
While the budget bill starts in the House, Stivers said he’s confident both chambers will be able to agree on a two-year budget and get it approved before March 30. That’s when lawmakers adjourn for a 10-day period to let Beshear sign bills into law or veto them.
Republicans would have a strong chance of overturning any vetoes during that period since they only need simple majorities in both chambers to vote to override. Republicans control 75 of the 100 seats in the House and 30 of the 38 Senate seats.
“We have a great working relationship between the speaker and myself, the floor leaders in both chambers and the two (appropriations and revenue committee) chairs… We have always been able to get it out with their cooperation well before the veto override period starts,” Stivers said.