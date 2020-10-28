(The Center Square) - Kentucky state senate Republicans plan to introduce legislation that would prevent the state from reclaiming unemployment benefits paid to individuals who filed claims because they were trying to protect themselves from COVID-19.
The move comes after a report by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting revealed that workers who left jobs in March to self-quarantine were initially approved for unemployment, including the $600 weekly bonus payment established in the federal CARES Act.
However, within a couple months, the state began investigating such claims and, in some cases, pulled claimants eligibility, making them liable to repay thousands of dollars. (https://kycir.org/2020/10/14/gov-beshear-offered-self-quarantine-unemployment-now-state-is-backtracking-and-billing/?_ga=2.73892626.1200345410.1603906114-915969101.1602769249)
The confusion stems from Kentucky Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear telling workers at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March they would be eligible if they left a job because they had a reasonable risk of being exposed to the virus. However, the federal government in April claimed that such cases would not be eligible.
State Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, said at a press conference the state’s website – as recently as Oct. 16 – had not reflected the federal government’s change in position.
“Having served in the insurance industry, your word means something,” said Wilson, the majority whip. “And when you say something that they have coverage and it turns out they don't, we had a little thing called errors and omissions insurance, and it had to be paid… I think we’re on the hook for that. We should be.”
During the midst of the COVID-19 crisis in Kentucky, when nearly a million unemployment claims had been filed in the state, officials secured a federal loan of $865 million to keep the insurance program afloat.
Beshear told reporters during a briefing Monday that the state has asked for a waiver from the federal government that would allow unemployment recipients who self-quarantined to keep those payments. However, he said officials have received indications that won’t be approved. Still, the state plans to make a formal request for such a waiver.
The governor also expressed support for the Republican’s plan.
“We can’t simply waive it as the executive branch, but if the legislative branch does it, I am fully for it,” he said.