(The Center Square) - Thanks to President Trump duplicating his election night numbers from four years ago in Kentucky, downticket Republicans across the state were big winners Tuesday.
Republicans have held control of the state Senate for 20 years, and over the years the GOP had been chipping away at the Democratic majority that held the state House since 1921. When Trump won the Bluegrass State with 62.5% of the vote four years ago, the House finally flipped, going from a 54-46 Democratic majority to a 64-36 Republican-led chamber.
On Tuesday, the Kentucky secretary of state’s office reported Trump won 62.6% of the vote
Republicans entered Tuesday with a 61-34 edge with three vacancies. Per the New York Times, the party has already picked up 68 of the 89 races called. All 100 seats are up for election every two years, and in the remaining 11, Republicans hold leads in seven of the races. That includes three that would flip from the Democrats.
If those unofficial results hold, Republicans would have a 75-25 majority.
Republicans didn’t just gain in rural areas. They also picked up seats in cities and suburbs. One flip of note was 13th District, which parts of Owensboro the state’s fourth-largest city. State Rep. Jim Glenn, a Democrat, beat then-incumbent Republican D.J. Johnson by a single vote two years ago in a hotly contested race.
Unofficially, Johnson leads Glenn, who also served from 2007 to 2016, by nearly 1,350 votes.
“I am ready to get back to work,” Johnson told The Owensboro Times. “I have been thinking about things that were left undone and the challenges we still have. I am ready to get to work tomorrow.” (https://www.owensborotimes.com/news/2020/11/johnson-defeats-glenn-in-13th-district-house-race/)
In Louisville’s East End suburbs, former state Rep. Ken Fleming, a Republican, avenged his loss to Democratic state Rep. Maria Sorolis from two years ago.
In the state Senate, the Republicans will pick up at least one seat, a district that had been held by former Gov. Julian Carroll who opted to retire this year. Republican Adrienne Southworth has 52.7 percent of the unofficial vote, and a 6,014-vote lead over Democratic candidate Joe Graviss in the senate district that covers Frankfort and surrounding counties in central Kentucky.
In eastern Kentucky, Republican Johnnie L. Turner led state Sen. Johnny Ray Turner by nearly 3,000 votes in the 29th District, which covers far southeastern parts of the state.
If confirmed, those wins will give the GOP 30-8 majority in the upper chamber.
Those numbers give Republicans more than enough power to override any legislation Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear would veto. Lawmakers only need a simple majority in both chambers to do that.
Beshear told reporters Wednesday afternoon it could be “disastrous” if Republicans ended his executive orders that have guided the state since the COVID-19 crisis began eight months ago. He noted that 71 percent of voters support the mask mandate he extended Wednesday.
“My hope is that the legislature certainly wants to follow the will of the people, but I'll say this, not every relationship when you're governor is always smooth,” he said. “But I've shown that I'm willing to work with anybody who's willing to work with us, without the slings and arrows or the rest. And I'm committed to doing what it takes to defeat this pandemic regardless of what that means about my future or re-election or the rest.”