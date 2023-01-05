(The Center Square) – As Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear stood in front of them giving his State of the Commonwealth address, Senate President Robert Stivers and House Speaker David Osborne, both Republicans, sat quietly for most of the Democrat’s remarks.
Beshear rattled off several successes the state has had over the past year. That included record business investment, job creation and the state’s largest rainy day fund thanks to budget surpluses. Afterward, the legislative leaders told reporters that they weren’t sure how much of a role Beshear actually played in those achievements.
Stivers, R-Manchester, said he’s heard from people who initially did not get help from the Beshear Administration regarding their economic development projects. The administration’s participation only came after Republican lawmakers got involved, but the senate leader declined to name names, saying those individuals fear retribution from the governor’s office.
“Some people get a little leery when they need a water line or a sewer line or three-phase electric into the Bowling Green Industrial Park to start talking about things,” Stivers added.
Outside of a few instances, namely responses to natural disasters, the relationship between the governor’s office and the legislature has been chilly at best. Several of Beshear’s top agenda items, such as across-the-board pay increases for teachers, have not been acted upon by a legislature where Republicans hold 80% or more of the seats in each chamber.
During his weekly press briefing Thursday, Beshear said what lawmakers say in their districts differs from the more partisan remarks they make in Frankfort. Still, he said, his office has a track record of working with Republican leaders. For example, he cited President Biden's press conference earlier Wednesday in Covington that also featured U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, regarding funding for the Brent Spence Bridge project.
“I don’t expect anything less in a response to a State of the Commonwealth,” the governor said Thursday. “I think the response, the way (the address is) created, is going to create disagreement.”