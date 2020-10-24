(The Center Square) – As calls for police reform and defunding police departments across the nation continue, a new report shows Kentucky ranks last in police spending compared to the rest of the country.
MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, analyzed the $200 billion spent policing and corrections by state and local governments.
Nationally, per capita spending on policing and corrections is $612. Kentucky spends $410. The highest is Washington, D.C. at $1,254 and second is Alaska at $1,178. Indiana is the lowest at $393.
In terms of police, Kentucky spends $194 per capita and $868 million annually, which is 1.85% of its annual budget. By comparison, Washington, D.C. ranks first by spending $894 per capita and 3.31% of its annual budget. And, Tennessee spends $307 per capita and 3.45% of its budget.
Overall for police and corrections combined, Kentucky spends a little less than $2 million, or 3.51% of its annual budget, ranking it 50th in the nation, including Washington, D.C.
“Interestingly, Kentucky spends the least in the nation on police expenditures but is 23rd in the nation for prison expenditures,” Doug Milnes, head of data analytics for MoneyGeek, said. “In fact, Kentucky’s expenditures on corrections are greater than those made for policing. As a comparison, nationwide policing expenditures are 47% higher than corrections expenditures.”
Also, the report shows blue states spend 38% more per capita than red states, and California spends the most with $35 billion spent between state and local governments. And population doesn’t seem to match up with spending as Nevada spends more of its annual budget on law enforcement than any other states, and Alaska is second.