(The Center Square) – As schools around the country continue to struggle with opening, a new report ranks Kentucky as below average compared to the rest of the nation for schools to safely reopen.
As some students learn online, through a hybrid model or in person, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the safest schools to reopen. It ranked Kentucky as 30th.
Jill Gonzalez, a WalletHub analyst, said in order for Kentucky to be a good candidate for schools reopening, the state needs to get its children COVID-19 positive test rates and death rates down.
About 5 percent of senior citizens in Kentucky live with school-aged children, which is also problematic, she said.
“In-person school is vital for the economy because it both provides temporary supervision for children during the day and most importantly helps students have a better chance of achieving future economic success,” Gonzalez said. “Of course, we should put everyone’s safety first, and only open schools in a safe way.”
In-person school closings during the pandemic often forced parents to stay at home, placing a burden particularly on single parents who could not work from home, Gonzalez said.
At the same time, Gonzalez pointed toward studies that show students develop better when in a classroom.
“In the long-term, studies show that in-person schooling provides more effective learning for students, in addition to better social development and mental health, compared to online learning. Students who get instruction in the classroom therefore may have better economic futures.”
WalletHub compared the states, using 15 metrics, including things like number of child COVID-19 cases per 100,000 children, the average public school size and the ratio of students to school nurses.
Kentucky ranks 23 spots behind neighboring Ohio, which was seventh, but more than 20 spots ahead of southern neighbor Tennessee.
The report ranked Vermont as the nation’s safest state to reopen schools and Mississippi as the least safe.