(The Center Square) – The former leader of the transit authority in Louisville, Ky., who left the post earlier this year amid sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, has been accused by his former employer of paying a contractor with whom he had a sexual relationship with a six-figure sum through no-bid contracts that produced scarce results.
That allegation, and others, are detailed in a 124-page internal investigative report into the conduct of Ferdinand Risco, who served as the executive director for the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) for 14 months through Feb. 11.
The report is a scathing summary of Risco’s 14-month tenure in TARC’s top position. The first paragraph of the executive summary says when Risco submitted his resignation, upon request of Louisville’s deputy mayor, on Feb. 11, it “ended one of the worst periods” in the 46-year history of the public agency.
One employee claims Risco asked for sex and offered a promotion in return. In an incident during a party at his apartment, Risco slammed a door so they would be alone, the report alleges, then pinned her against a wall and exposed himself to her.
Another employee, who traveled with him for work, received “suggestive and inappropriate comments” from Risco, and another accused him of simulating an act in her presence, according to the report.
The report also states Risco created a compliance department at TARC that he oversaw. He hired a person for the position that was not qualified to serve in that role, allegedly harassing her and allowing her to have a second job to keep her away from the office, the report claims.
The relationship with the contractor began in February 2019, the report states, shortly after her work with TARC started. While the relationship was at first consensual, she eventually contacted an attorney to file a harassment case against TARC.
In just more than a year, the contractor billed the transit authority for $228,719. Yet, the report claims employees questioned what services she provided to the agency. The report also indicates the matter has been referred to the agency’s external auditor, the state auditor and state law enforcement for any possible criminal investigation.
On Thursday, TARC and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced the hiring of Carrie Butler as the authority’s new executive director. The Louisville native, who starts in the position Sept. 21, served as the general manager for Lexington’s public transit agency and worked for eight years at TARC as its planning director.
In speaking with reporters Thursday, Butler noted some changes have already taken effect, including the implementation of an anonymous tip line, the establishment of a code of conduct policy and new training programs.
“I take this role seriously, and I understand the gravity of what happened to some individuals,” she said. “There will be some healing that needs to happen.”
Last month, TARC filed a lawsuit against its former director. In the case, the agency claims Risco and the contractor worked to groom other women for harrassment. Three women have already settled with TARC for a total of $530,000. The lawsuit seeks damages and compensation of funds lost in the settlements and in payments to the contractor.
Besides the sexual misconduct allegations, the document also paints a picture of a leader who was in the office infrequently and traveled lavishly on the taxpayers’ dime. In one instance, he stayed in a hotel in Atlanta even though he had a residence in the city.
“It is offensive that a public transit employee could stay in a $600 a night hotel, run up a $400 bar tab, and ride in a $30 Lyft LX to go a couple of miles for dozens of days,” the report states. “This is especially true when our ridership may spend $600 a month to house a family, $400 to feed them and buy a bus card for $30 to maintain employment.”
Risco could not be reached for comment.