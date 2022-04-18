(The Center Square) – Kentuckians who paid their vehicle property taxes during the first three months of the year should soon expect to receive a refund on a portion of the bill, Gov. Andy Beshear said last week.
The state taxes vehicles based on their value, which in recent years has been defined by their “clean” trade-in value as assessed by the National Automotive Dealers Association.
Unfortunately, used car values have skyrocketed over the past year as supply chain issues hampered the availability of new cars on the market. As a result, many Kentucky taxpayers saw their bills for their older vehicles increase. For example, the owner of a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan received an assessment of $11,175 for their vehicle on Jan. 1, 2021. If they owned the same vehicle this year, the state initially assessed it at $16,000.
Both Beshear and the General Assembly took action to curb those increases.
The governor issued an executive order freezing the increase for this year and next, meaning taxpayers would pay the same rate in 2022 and 2023 as they did in 2021. That’s contingent on them owning the same vehicle and living in the same county.
House Bill 6 codifies that tax freeze for the next two years. In addition, it changes the assessment procedure for vehicles to the “average” trade-in value. It also allows county property valuation administrators to adjust the assessment when a taxpayer offers proof that the valuation does not properly reflect their vehicle’s condition.
The state expects the cap to save Kentucky taxpayers about $370 million in taxes.
Those taxpayers whose bills are due this month or later will receive a bill reflecting the adjustments made in both the governor’s order and the new law. Anyone who paid their taxes in January, February or March will get a refund for the difference.
In a press conference last Thursday in Frankfort, Beshear said the checks could start going out this week.
“I’m pleased to report that we are not only meeting that deadline but are issuing them significantly faster than required due to the hard work and collaboration of many state and local agencies,” Beshear said. “This is good news for Kentucky vehicle owners.”
The state expects to issue more than 221,000 checks over two weeks.
A release from the Beshear administration said the state would cut 25,000 checks per day until it issues all refunds.
Based on the assessments, the average refund is expected to be around $45.