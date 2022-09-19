(The Center Square) – A recent analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the state was able to make up for all the jobs it lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in just 30 months.
However, not all industries have recovered equally.
Using seasonally adjusted non-farming employment data for the state and metro areas, the center found that about 1.97 million people were working in Kentucky in August. That’s about 8,500 more than were employed in February 2020 and a gain of more than 300,000 since April 2020
Policy Director Dustin Pugel noted in the analysis that after a “steep but partial recovery” in the summer of 2020, the remainder of the jobs has been regained steadily. He also added that despite losing more jobs in the COVID recession than in either the Great Recession or the 2001 recession, Kentucky recovered the jobs much more quickly.
According to Pugel, it took four years for the state to bounce back in 2001 and more than six-and-a-half years for Kentucky to make up the more than 118,000 jobs lost in the 2007 recession. He credited the federal response for being more vigilant during the COVID-19 pandemic as Kentucky received more than $44 billion in aid.
“Spurred demand through expanded unemployment benefits and stimulus checks helped to sustain and jumpstart the economy,” Pugel wrote. “Despite high inflation, job growth remains steady.”
But the center’s report also shows that most of the gains have occurred in two sectors - trade, transportation and utilities (TTU) and professional and business services.
After losing about 40,000 jobs from February 2020 to April 2020, the TTU sector is now up nearly 20,000 jobs from February 2020. The professional and business services segment lost about 30,000 jobs at the beginning of the pandemic, but as of last month, the number of jobs has increased by about 10,000 since February 2020.
“Changes in total employment reflect the state of the labor market amidst an ever-shifting economic landscape,” Pugel wrote.
One area that has yet to see a full recovery is the public sector, as the center’s analysis shows it has barely recovered any of the more than 10,000 jobs it lost from the early days of the pandemic.
The General Assembly worked to make state jobs more attractive in this year’s legislative session. The first year of the biennial budget passed in the spring includes a minimum 8% salary increase for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Additional raises are in the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year as well.