(The Center Square) – Jesse Benton, a former campaign manager for Kentucky’s two U.S. senators and the recipient of a pardon last year from then-President Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges he participated in an illegal campaign contribution scheme.
The 43-year-old Louisville resident was one of two men charged in the case, which was unsealed earlier this week in a U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. Authorities allege he and Roy Douglas Wead worked together to get a political contribution to an unnamed candidate from a Russian business associate of Wead’s during the 2016 presidential election.
On Sept. 22, 2016, Wead and the foreign contributor attended a fundraising event for the candidate. The now-75-year-old told the contributor they could meet the candidate if they made a contribution.
After that agreement was reached, Benton made arrangements for the individual to attend the event and get their picture taken. The contributor wired $100,000 to Benton’s consulting company. Benton and Wead then developed a bogus invoice and a cover story regarding the funds.
Authorities claim Benton used a credit card to make a $25,000 contribution in his name and kept the rest of the money. Three different fundraising committees reported Benton as the contributor.
Benton worked as a campaign aide for then-U.S. Rep. Ron Paul during the 2008 presidential campaign, and two years later, he managed the upstart campaign of Rand Paul, the congressman’s son, as he defeated more-established candidates in the Republican primary and general election to succeed Jim Bunning as Kentucky’s junior U.S. senator.
Four years later, Benton managed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s re-election campaign but stepped down in late August. A year later, he was indicted on charges he hid federal campaign expenditures.
He was eventually convicted in 2016 on a conspiracy charge to falsify federal election records. A judge sentenced him to two years of probation, community service and a $10,000 fine, but on Dec. 23 last year, Trump issued a full pardon to Benton.
Both men face charges of conspiracy, soliciting a campaign contribution from a foreign individual and accepting such a contribution. They also face three counts of forcing campaigns to file false records.
Both men, who made their initial appearances Monday, face up to five to 20 years in federal prison for each count if found guilty.