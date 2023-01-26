(The Center Square) – While there are still more than nine months before the 2023 election, a poll released Thursday showed Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear would fare well against potential Republican challengers.
The Mason-Dixon poll found the Democratic leader enjoys a 61% approval rating. That’s up slightly from last year’s 60% rating, and up from the 55% he garnered in February 2021.
He also enjoyed significant leads in hypothetical matchups against four of the 12 Republicans vying for their party’s nomination.
Beshear is ahead of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron by 49% to 40%, and the margins get wider against other GOP contenders. Against former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, Beshear leads 57-32. He’s ahead 52-35 on state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and 53-33 against state Auditor Mike Harmon.
In each of those head-to-heads, Beshear pulled a significant number of Republican voters, from 19% against Cameron to 31% against Craft.
While Kentucky has significantly shifted to the right in most elections over the past 30 years, Democrats have still been able to claim in the governor’s race. Republicans have only won it twice since 1971.
The Mason-Dixon survey nearly matches one released earlier this month by Morning Consult that found Beshear enjoying 60% support from votes in the state. That makes him the most popular Democratic governor in the country.
During his weekly press conference Thursday, Beshear noted that it’s easy to like a poll that shows good news. He attributed the results to his administration’s efforts to attract jobs, improve education and make the state safer.
“Those are the things that if we continue to work on, I think people will see that this administration isn’t trying to pull Kentucky to the right or left but just to move it forward,” he said.
While the general election poll wasn’t great news for Cameron, it did show him as a significant front-runner for the GOP nomination.
The attorney general got 39% support from Republican voters polled. Craft received 13%, while Quarles got 8%. More than a quarter of those polled, 28%, were still undecided regarding the May 16 primary election.
Mason-Dixon polled via telephone 625 random registered voters from across the state last week for the survey. The margin of error is no more than four percentage points. In addition, 404 likely Republican voters were polled specifically about the gubernatorial primary.