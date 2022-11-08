(The Center Square) – Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky’s junior senator, won his third term as he defeated Charles Booker on Tuesday.
The Associated Press called that race less than 15 minutes after the polls were scheduled to close in western Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT. KET results showed Paul up 54.7% to Booker’s 45.3%, with 42% of the vote reported and many rural counties – expected to be heavily in Paul’s favor – still left to report.
An hour after the AP’s call, Paul spoke to the crowd gathered in Bowling Green at his campaign party. He talked about keeping a check on government overreach in Washington and how freedom leads to prosperity.
“In this hour of our victory as a red wave sweeps across the country, and America chooses a different direction, we need to remember that we don’t come together to celebrate the concentration of power,” he said. “We come together to rejoice in the dissipation of power.”
Booker, a progressive candidate from Louisville, sought to connect with voters statewide with his “From the Hood to the Holler” platform and called for a “New Deal” to invest in infrastructure, end poverty and improve healthcare.
The last time a Democrat won a U.S. Senate race in Kentucky was 1992.
The AP called four of the state’s six congressional districts by early Tuesday evening. Republican U.S. Reps. James Comer (First), Andy Barr (Sixth) and Hal Rogers (Fifth) all won re-election.
Louisville Democrat Morgan McGarvey defeated Stuart Ray to take over the seat from retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, who was the only Democrat in Kentucky’s delegation.