(The Center Square) - Papa John’s International announced Thursday it plans to open a new global headquarters in Atlanta that will be home to several of the company’s departments by next summer.
In a release, the pizza chain currently based in Louisville, Ky., said the move is part of a broader reorganization. It has yet to identify a property for its new facility but plans to have that finalized by the end of the year.
“We’re thrilled to open a headquarters office in such an energetic and diverse region,” President and CEO Rob Lynch said. “Metro Atlanta’s deep talent pool and its world-class airport connecting us to the domestic and international markets that are key to our brand’s future will accelerate our long-term growth.”
Lynch, who came to Papa John’s last year from Atlanta-based Arby’s, told The Louisville Courier-Journal the Atlanta facility will have about 200 employees. Louisville employees whose jobs will move will be offered a position at the global headquarters or offered a voluntary severance package. (https://www.courier-journal.com/story/money/companies/2020/09/17/papa-johns-creating-new-global-headquarters-atlanta/5811435002/)
Papa John’s was founded by John Schnatter, who started the company out of his father’s bar in the Louisville suburb of Jeffersonville, Ind., 36 years ago. For years, Schnatter was the public face for the company as it grew into to become one of the largest pizza chains in the U.S.
However, his comments three years ago about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem eventually led to him stepping down as CEO and led to the company and the league ending their partnership.
Less than a year later, while still serving as the company’s chairman of the board, he was caught using a racial slur during a teleconference with Papa John’s marketing consultants. That led to his resignation and departure from his company.
Since then, Papa John’s officials have focused on promoting diversity. To that effort, last year the company recruited former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal to be the company’s first Black board member, brand ambassador and franchisee.
Those diversity and inclusion efforts will be run out of the new Atlanta headquarters, along with "menu innovation," marketing, customer service, human resources, communications, and development.
“These changes to our corporate structure and team mark another milestone in Papa John’s ongoing transformation into a more innovative brand with a culture that is focused on diversity, inclusion and winning,” Chief People and Diversity Officer Marvin Boakye said in the release.
While the company plans to maintain some operations in what it will still call its Louisville headquarters, the loss of high-profile corporate jobs is a blow to Kentucky’s largest city.
According to Louisville Business First, Papa John’s was the fifth largest publicly traded company based in city, with 2019 revenues of $1.62 billion. With more than 1,600 local jobs, it is the 13th largest private employer, according to Greater Louisville Inc., the regional chamber of commerce.
Lynch did say in the release the Louisville facility will remain an essential part of the company's operations.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted that Lynch promised the company will look to expand locally, too.
“Though some of their jobs are moving to Atlanta… the company will continue to be a strong partner for our city,” Fischer stated. “We welcome that!”