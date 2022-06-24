(The Center Square) – With Friday’s historic ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Kentucky becomes one of three states that will enact a so-called “trigger law” immediately that automatically bans abortion access in Kentucky.
While conservatives are celebrating the decision, many say they’re not done as they push a constitutional amendment that would declare nothing in the Kentucky Constitution gives anyone a right to an abortion.
Meanwhile, the state’s only licensed abortion clinic has stopped providing services, according to the ACLU of Kentucky, which is preparing to file a lawsuit in state court to keep its doors open.
“This is a historical and tide-turning day in the fight to protect humanity’s most innocent,” Kentucky Pro-Life Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, and state Sen. Robby Mills said in a joint statement. “Roe v. Wade was a flawed precedent that has persisted on faulty legal grounds for nearly five decades. The consequences are the premature death of tens of millions of lives we will never know and who were denied their chance to leave an impression on this world. We remember them today.”
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined in the celebration. The Republican and candidate for governor in next year’s election said Friday was the “day many have hoped for” as it gave states the right to determine abortion access.
He added a “new era” has been established thanks to the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
“No longer will unelected judges make abortion policy for the Commonwealth,” Cameron said. “Instead, our elected representatives will be able to make public policy that reflects the values of Kentuckians and our deeply held respect for unborn life.”
The Pro-Life Caucus added that voters will now have a choice “to help wash away the dark stain Roe v. Wade has left in our nation’s history” in November to pass a constitutional amendment stating there’s no right to abortion access in the Kentucky Constitution.
ACLU of Kentucky Interim Executive Director Amber Duke called Friday’s ruling “devastating” and added that the organization is rallying supporters to go to Frankfort and to the polls to defend a woman’s right to choose.
“As we navigate a future in which the government can force Kentuckians to remain pregnant against their will, we’ll be doubling down on our work to end maternal mortality, secure paid leave, and expand access to childcare,” Duke said.
The group also plans to file a lawsuit in a state court to keep Louisville’s EMW Women’s Surgical Center open, arguing the state constitution does allow abortion access.
In all, 13 states have “trigger laws.” However, abortion access will not be banned in some states until as much as 30 days from Friday. South Dakota and Louisiana have laws similar to Kentucky's that immediately bans abortion.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, called the state’s law “extremist” in that it prohibits even women who were raped or victims of incest from getting an abortion.
“As the former chief prosecutor of Kentucky, I know that these violent crimes happen, and not having options for victims of rape and incest is wrong,” he said.