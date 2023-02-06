(The Center Square) – Thousands of Kentuckians will lose their Medicaid benefits once the federal government's COVID-19 health emergency ends, and state officials are working to transition those residents into other health insurance plans.
Gov. Andy Beshear last week said approximately 260,000 people signed up for coverage during the pandemic. The program provided coverage for uninsured individuals and helped those recipients get the health care they needed.
Those enrolled in the pandemic Medicaid plan will fall into one of three other plans: traditional Medicaid, Medicare, or private insurance. The state will direct those in the latter group to Kynect, the state-run health insurance exchange.
The pandemic Medicaid application was shorter than the one for the traditional program run by the state and paid for mostly by federal dollars.
"What we have to do is get them fully through the system and qualified," the governor said. "We have some hopes that we might be able to do this automatically, but right now, that is not an option."
Those who do not qualify for traditional Medicaid or did not become Medicare eligible will be directed to Kynect. Beshear said those individuals may be able to receive "significant subsidies" to help cover their insurance costs.
Pandemic Medicaid recipients were covered by a managed care provider. While those organizations will communicate with their members about the end of their program, Beshear said the state is working with other organizations, such as the Kentucky Council of Churches, to ensure the word reaches as many who will be impacted as possible.
Most of those affected by the insurance program's closure will be able to sign up for a new plan beginning next month, and that registration period will last until May, the governor said. Some, though, will have their transition period run from April to June.
Beshear said his office will share more information as the transition period draws closer.
"This is a big job," the governor said. "It's one we've been planning on for many months, and it's one that we will continue to refine our planning."