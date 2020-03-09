In the wake of audit reports that show Kentucky taxpayers will likely get hammered by the costs of KentuckyWired, state lawmakers are now pushing a bill through the legislature that would prevent the state’s partner from competing with private providers in already-served areas.
House Bill 332 would require that the Kentucky Communications Network Authority, the agency created to administer KentuckyWired, offer wholesale access to the extra capacity of the middle-mile network only in unserved areas of the state. The legislation passed a House committee earlier this month and awaits a full vote in the lower chamber of the Kentucky Legislature, the Courier Journal reported.
Private providers have balked at the prospect of competing with OpenFiber Kentucky, the company owned by Macquarie Capital, the Australian financier that partnered with the state to build the 3,000-mile fiber network. Providers told the newspaper they are concerned their subsidized competitor will cherry-pick large clients like business parks and hospitals.
During the Small Business & Information Technology Committee hearing on the bill, Rep. Adam Koenig (R-Erlanger) said Macquarie has already made “absurd amounts of money from the taxpayers,” and that legislation that limits OpenFiber’s ability to compete with existing local providers “is about right and wrong.”
Rep. Lynn Bechler (R-Marion), a committee member who also voted for HB 332, wrote in an op-ed in the Times-Leader that he would like to see the project canceled, but barring that, the current legislation will serve to protect businesses from government-backed competition.
“HB 332 would end the prospect of the state competing with private companies for business in more densely populated areas of the commonwealth while assuring that rural areas would be able to get high-speed internet even though private companies might not choose to invest in rural areas,” he wrote.
A second audit of KentuckyWired (and the KCNA) released by the office of State Auditor Mike Harmon revealed that despite repeated warning made by outside consultants before and after the original contract with Macquarie was signed. State officials signed off on the contract for KentuckyWired, which eventually led to Kentucky taxpayers being on the hook for up to $1.5 billion in costs over the next 30 years. While the state will get some revenue from the project, it is expected to be significantly less than initially expected – nowhere close to covering taxpayer costs.
“What we found in phase two was there were numerous changes made after the Commonwealth signed a contract with the main contractor for the project that ‘flipped the script’ to move the costs and risks from private investors, and placed it almost entirely on taxpayers,” Harmon said in a statement upon the audit’s release.
The situation prompted Rep. Jim Gooch (R-Providence) to proclaim during the committee hearing that “it’s really hard to distinguish where does gross incompetence and criminality begin or end.”
OpenFiber’s intention to offer “last-mile” service has local providers reluctant to make plans and early reports are that the cost of access may be too high.
Scott Shapiro, spokesman for Indiana-based MetroNet, which is building fiber infrastructure in Lexington but wants to expand into surrounding areas, told the Courier-Journal and ProPublica for a joint project examining KentuckyWired that his company hasn’t “found a way to collaborate yet” with OpenFiber after seeing the prices for access.
Macquarie hasn’t made prices it charges to local providers for connecting to the network to offer last-mile service publicly available.
Brent Skorup, a senior research follow at Mercatus Center focusing on broadband, told the Taxpayers Protection Alliance that the audits show that state officials were “outmaneuvered” by their private partner and that lawmakers are trying to make the best of a bad situation.
“They’re in a tight spot and I don’t see a good way out of it,” he said.
Gov. Andy Beshear, who took office in January, distanced himself from the project but has stated that the state will finish the project while pointing out that he inherited KentuckyWired. The contracts were signed by the administration of former Democratic governor Steve Beshear, Andy Beshear’s father.
Officials hope to have the project complete by October, about two years behind schedule. That’s too late for Vernon Engle, former owner of B&B Communications, who told the Courier-Journal and ProPublica that he spent tens of thousands of dollars building out infrastructure in anticipation of connecting to KentuckyWired, but the delay in the project caused him to sell his business. “The state failed me,” he said.
“It sounds like they want to complete what they can and move on,” Skorup said. “This did not go as anyone intended. It’s unfortunate. Taxpayers will pay the price ultimately.”
– The Center Square