It is safe to say that the U.S. Postal Service means a lot to Kentuckians, especially for the nearly 8,000 Commonwealth residents who have been employed there over the past decade. During that time, the Postal Service has been modified on the fringes, but the truth is that genuine reforms to the institution will be needed to keep it sustainable for the long term.
Recently, Kentucky’s postal network faced numerous temporary closings, among the many consequences of the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Communities and residents were left devastated – and yet Kentucky’s values of determination and resilience shone through. The U.S. Postal Service could use some of that same grit in its years of operating as a “High-Risk” federal entity, according to the Government Accountability Office.
As USPS’s unfunded liabilities and debt skyrocketed to $188 billion last year, its Postmaster General Louis DeJoy came to the table hoping to change operations and stabilize the balance sheet. DeJoy’s USPS 10-year Delivering for America plan, however, would require various approvals by lawmakers and regulators.
The process invariably put Kentucky’s own Rep. James Comer (R-KY 1st District) directly in the spotlight this year. As ranking member and top Republican lawmaker of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Comer oversaw the legislative backing that the Postal Service needed. The Postal Service pleas centered on how decades worth of debts put the agency in a state of paralysis, preventing it from making necessary changes.
With these circumstances, the final deal in April was then headlined by a $107 billion bailout of the Postal Service – a dollar amount equal to the entire KY State two-year budget.
Entrusting the Postal Service with a gargantuan pile of taxpayer dollars and wiping out the debts was hailed by Rep. Comer and his Democrat colleagues in Congress. In fact, Rep. Comer partnered with soon to be former Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Rep. Gerry Connolly, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in what he called the “biggest bipartisan accomplishment [of] this Congress and will strengthen USPS for the years to come.”
But in exchange for such gracious taxpayer support, could the USPS uphold commonsense practices like seeking to do more with less? Could it stay true to the core services that are fiscally sustainable? What about assuring its millions of customers about the quality of service they receive?
Historically, Kentucky has withstood the greatest number of Post Office closures of any state ever. To make matters worse, USPS has been intent on shuttering FOUR of Kentucky’s regional sortation centers. These types of facilities are few and far between, and they act as the essential heartbeat of the mailing network to keep local postal offices running. For years, USPS’ closure plans have directly targeted key sortation facilities in Paducah, Lexington, and Campton.
On the coattails of the Congressional agreement, PMG DeJoy has now announced the start of the facility consolidations, likely spelling the end for Kentucky’s key mailing hubs. DeJoy’s action was supported by another move to extend mail delivery time windows. Now, mail that arrives days behind schedule can still be counted as “on-time,” resulting in major frustration among residents and postal officials.
Furthermore, in the summer months USPS again lost $418 million. In a comprehensive study of the Postal Service, the U.S. Treasury suggested intelligent actions to establish accounting transparency across all its business units and determine which products are earning enough to cover costs – commonsense practices of any large enterprise. But it is hard to believe that Rep. Comer and other conservatives would entirely dismiss these reasonable ideas to shore up the struggling agency.
Ultimately, with the current USPS leadership, nothing is fixed, mail service is in decay, and everyone is getting price gouged. The next time the U.S. Postal Service comes to Rep. Comer asking for a taxpayer bailout, he should wholeheartedly say “NO.” Kentucky doesn’t deserve to get fleeced again just so the Postal Service can continue its fiscal chaos.