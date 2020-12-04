(The Center Square) – Being single in 2020 can be challenging thanks to coronavirus restrictions, but the city where singles live also has an impact. Kentucky, it seems, has one area that ranks among the best in the nation.
Lexington ranked 42nd in the country, but Louisville ranked 101st in a report that compared more than 180 cities across the U.S., using 32 key indicators of dating-friendliness, ranging from what is the percentage of singles in a city to online dating opportunities and the average price of a two-person meal.
With nearly half of all U.S. adults being single and dating often restricted during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on the best and worst cities in the country for singles.
Economically for singles, Lexington ranked 29th, while it came in 92nd in terms of fun and recreation and 68th in dating opportunities.
On the other hand, Louisville ranked 53rd in terms of economics, 103rd in terms of fun and 132nd in terms of dating opportunities.
According to the report, Detroit is the city with the most single people at 74.13%, which is two times higher than the city with the lowest, Fremont, California, with 37.02%.
The report ranks Madison, Wisconsin as the best city in America for singles, followed by Atlanta, Denver, Salt Lake City and Columbia, S.C.
The worst are Glendale, California; Brownsville, Texas; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Warick, Rhode Island; and Laredo, Texas.