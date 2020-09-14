(The Center Square) – Twelve Northern Kentucky local governments will receive nearly $4 million in federal funding for COVID-19 related expenses, Kentucky Gov. Any Beshear announced Monday afternoon.
“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Beshear said in a news release. “This funding is crucial as we work to restart and rebuild Kentucky’s economy while continuing to keep Kentuckians safe.”
Department for Local Governments Commissioner Dennis Keene said the reimbursements are essential for local governments.
“Local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding critical while we combat COVID-19,” Keene said. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process efficient so we can get reimbursements to local governments as quickly as possible.
A list of local governments receiving reimbursements can be found here.