(The Center Square) – The National Labor Relations Board has filed a complaint against the United Steelworkers after a woman complained the union was improperly taking dues from her paycheck while she worked for a Northern Kentucky company.
According to a copy of the complaint, which the NLRB issued last week, the labor union allegedly threatened Melva Hernandez that it would no longer represent her because she resigned from the USW and helped other workers at Duro Hilex Poly in Erlanger to do so.
The federal agency stated the alleged coercion and withholding of money violate the National Labor Relations Act.
Kentucky is one of 27 Right-to-Work states, which allow workers to take a job or remain at one without being forced to join or pay dues to a union.
Despite resigning from USW Local 832, the union and her employer kept withholding dues from her check until she finally left the company.
The National Right to Work Foundation is representing Hernandez in the case.
“It’s outrageous that the only way Ms. Hernandez could escape the predatory dues practices of Steelworkers union officials was to quit and find another job entirely,” Foundation President Mark Mix said in a statement. “Although it’s encouraging that the NLRB is finally taking action against Steelworkers officials’ patently illegal behavior, rank-and-file workers should not have to file federal cases, let alone quit their jobs, simply to preserve their freedom of association.”
According to the complaint, a hearing before an administrative law judge is set for April 11 in Cincinnati.
Hernandez worked at Duro Hilex Poly for 11 years. According to the foundation, she first tried to resign from the union in August 2021, but the union rejected it, saying she could only resign during a certain period. When that period opened in April 2022, she filed her resignation papers again.
The NLRB’s complaint focuses only on the dues that were withheld after Hernandez resigned last year.
Messages to the USW were not immediately returned Wednesday.