(The Center Square) – For the first time in nearly two months, New Yorkers went online to bet more than $200 million in a week on sporting events.
The New York State Gaming Commission reported the mobile sports betting handle for the week ending Aug. 21 was $200.1 million. The last time it surpassed $200 million was the week ending July 3.
Mobile sports betting activity decreased in July and August due mainly to the lack of games and events available for wagering. Over the last couple of weeks, wagering has picked up as National Football League exhibition games have started.
With college football returning to action this weekend and the NFL regular season starting in less than two weeks, wagering is expected to increase significantly in the weeks ahead.
The record one-week handle for New York came during the week ending Jan. 23, when bettors wagered $572.6 million.
New York collects revenue from sports betting through a 51% tax on gross gaming revenues. Last week, the sportsbooks generated $24.4 million in GGR, meaning the state received $12.4 million in taxes.
Through the beginning of the fiscal year in April, the sportsbooks have collected $432.3 million. That has created $220.5 million in taxes.
All but $11 million of the tax revenue will go toward education. Of the rest, $6 million will be set aside for problem gambling programs, and $5 million will go toward funding sports programs for underserved youth.
As the most populous state with sports betting, New York has become the market leader in the U.S. It’s also earning a lot more money for the state than initially projected. The state budget projected $357 million in tax revenue for the 2023 fiscal year, which ends in March.
Last year, the Gaming Commission approved bids allowing nine mobile sportsbooks to operate in the state, and a study from earlier this year found that New York bettors are using a variety of apps.
Betting Hero surveyed New Yorkers in March and found the average bettor was using 3.3 betting apps.
However, bettors who used an app in another state were more likely to continue using that app in New York. For example, FanDuel, the leading sportsbook in New York in terms of handle, had a 76% retention rate among first-time users, but the app had an 89% retention rate among bettors who first used the app in New Jersey or another state.
The survey also found FanDuel was more popular among parlay bettors or those who combine wagers into one bet, while DraftKings was the preferred choice of single-event bettors.