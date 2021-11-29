(The Center Square) – As the number of first-time unemployment claims draws closer to pre-pandemic levels, Kentucky is reporting a significant drop in claims as well.
According to a release last week from the U.S. Department of Labor, the number of seasonally adjusted national claims was 199,000 for the week ending Nov, 20. That’s the lowest amount since Nov. 15, 1969, when there were 197,000 first claims.
In addition, the four-week rolling average of 252,250. That represents the lowest that average has been since March 14, 2020 – just before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many states to close or restrict businesses.
The claims total represented a decrease of 71,000 from the week prior.
The good news for Kentucky came in the department’s report of state-by-state claims for the week ending Nov. 13. The Bluegrass State reported a drop of 8,712 initial unemployment claims for that week. That was more than double the next best state, Tennessee, which had 4,001 fewer initial claims.
Ohio reported 3,315 fewer first-time claims, while Michigan saw 3,320 fewer. Of the top states, only Michigan provided an explanation for the drop off as officials there said there were fewer layoffs in the automotive industry.
Of Kentucky’s other neighboring states, Indiana saw a slight uptick with 224 more cases, West Virginia reported a decline of 126, and Virginia’s first-time claims were down 899. Illinois also saw a drop of 1,184.
The report did show, though, that Kentucky also represented more than a third of the initial claims for pandemic unemployment assistance for last week. Of the 1,616 claims nationally, Kentucky had 545. That was up from the 445 initial claims, out of 1,380 nationally, filed last week.
Last week, the Kentucky Center for Statistics reported the state’s unemployment rate for October was 4.2%. That was down a tenth of a percentage point from September’s rate and 1.3% points lower than October 2020.
The Center also reported that 1.99 million Kentuckians were in the civilian labor force, an increase of 4,800 from September.
Of the state’s civilian workforce, nearly 1.91 million were employed in October. That’s an increase of 4,937.
The number of people participating in the workforce – either in jobs or filing for unemployment – has been a concern of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. A recent report by the business organization found that Kentucky had one of the smallest workforce participation percentages in the country.
Dr. Mike Clark, the director of the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research, said in a statement that after contracting in the spring, the workforce has shown modest signs of growth in the months since.
“While these are not necessarily large increases and there is still a lot of volatility in the labor market, these increases may suggest workers are starting to slowly return to the labor force,” he said.