(The Center Square) – A few more Kentuckians are looking for work as the holiday season approaches.
Late last week, the Kentucky Center for Statistics reported the state’s unemployment rate for October was 3.9%. While that was down 7/10ths of a percentage point from October 2021, it was up by 1/10th from September.
The state’s civilian labor force of slightly more than 2 million people remained largely unchained, as it fell by less than 2,000 people from October. The actual number of employed people decreased by 3,976 to 1.98 million.
Industries that reported the biggest losses were the construction industry, which saw employment fall by 500 jobs from September to October, and the finance and insurance industry, which fell by 400 from the previous month. Still, those industries were up from October 2021.
Among the biggest gainers were the state’s leisure and hospitality sector, which added 2,200 jobs last month. That industry has gained more than 11,000 jobs in the past year.
“Kentucky’s leisure and hospitality businesses have steadily added workers over the past year and have nearly returned to prepandemic levels,” said Mike Clark, the director of the University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research.
Health care added another 1,000, while retailers brought in 700 more workers.
The slight increase in unemployment comes on the heels of what had been a booming period for Kentucky. The Beshear administration has cited U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data indicating the state led the nation in job growth in August and tied with New Hampshire for the top spot in September.
While a few more people seek work, the state’s economy appears to be running strong. Earlier this month, state budget officials reported October general fund revenues rose by more than 15% from October 2021 to $1.21 billion, continuing an upward trend in the fiscal year that began in July.
The state reported $461.3 million in sales taxes for October, up 9.7% from last year. Since July, the $1.86 billion collected by the state has increased 12% from the previous year.