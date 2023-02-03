(The Center Square) – The federal government is allocating more money for the Brent Spence Bridge project, a $3.6 billion endeavor to build a new bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced a $250 million discretionary grant for the massive construction project. That money is in addition to the $1.6 billion in funding the project received from the Biden Administration in late December.
The new funding is part of the department’s National Infrastructure Project Assistance program, which is designed to fund “mega” projects that are expected to have a significant national impact.
In a statement, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the department received more than 100 applications for the grants. The Brent Spence Bridge was one of nine selected to receive a portion of the $1.2 billion in funding, and the $250 million was the second-highest individual award.
“From the Hoover Dam to the Golden Gate Bridge, some infrastructure projects are so large and complex that they defy traditional funding systems – and so significant that they become iconic parts of the American landscape,” he said.
The Brent Spence Bridge is a nearly 60-year-old double-decker interstate highway bridge. About 160,000 vehicles travel on it daily between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, and that figure is roughly twice the amount of traffic it was expected to handle when it first opened.
DOT said the bridge, which handles more than $400 billion in freight annually, is among “the worst truck bottlenecks” in the U.S.
Leaders in Kentucky and Ohio propose building a companion bridge next to the Brent Spence to alleviate the traffic concerns. The new bridge would carry vehicles traveling on Interstates 71 and 75 between the two states, while the Brent Spence would transition to serving local traffic. The project also includes highway improvements leading up to the bridges in both states.
A groundbreaking is slated by the end of the year, with much of the work expected to be completed before the end of the decade.
The price tag, though, has risen on the project. Once slated to be a $3 billion project, officials increased that estimate by 20% after taking into consideration the impact inflation has had on construction costs.
Speaking at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce event this week, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told reporters costs may continue to rise.
“Thankfully, there’s a lot of smart people, both on the Ohio and the Kentucky side,” Beshear said, according to LINK Media. We already have a lead engineer that helps with the project. We believe that we can do this. We’ll get it done on schedule. We might not get it done under budget with inflation, but we think we can get it done somewhere close to and we’re going to get it done without tolls regardless.”