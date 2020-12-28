(The Center Square) – When President Trump signed the federal relief package it meant more to the state of Kentucky than keeping the federal government operating and $600 to individual Kentuckians.
With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell guiding the process, Kentucky will receive more than $7 billion in federal tax dollars for local projects, and McConnel’s projects, ranging from clean coal research to infrastructure projects and programs to fight illegal drug use.
“Kentucky’s priorities are once again at the center of the federal government funding bill,” McConnel said. “My roles as majority leader and a senior member of the Appropriations Committee means Kentucky has a front-row seat when major decisions are made. As a result, worthy causes across the Bluegrass State will receive the investment necessary to encourage growth and lift up families.”
One investment drew the ire of Trump in a tweet last week. McConnell secured $25 million to remove Asian Carp from Kentucky waterways like Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. Trump, who tweeted he wanted Americans to receive $2,000 rather than $600, called out the project as an example of money that could go to Americans or small businesses instead.
The largest part of the massive spending bill coming to Kentucky is a $2.6 billion allocation to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will support the ongoing construction of the Kentucky Lock project.
Also, nearly $1 billion will go to the Blue Grass Army Depot to support chemical demilitarization efforts, along with another $84.3 million for new a new elementary school at Fort Knox and a new National Guard and Reserve Center building in Frankfort.
Another $1 billion will flow through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s grant program for construction projects across Kentucky.
To see the full list of Kentucky federal funds, visit https://www.mcconnell.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/pressreleases?ID=422F5C97-3C40-4A8B-AC21-1D79DB8AF0DF