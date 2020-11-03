(The Center Square) – U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell easily won his seventh term Tuesday, beating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, but the question remains whether he will remain the senate majority leader when the new term begins in January.
McConnell’s seat was one of 23 Republicans had to defend in this cycle. The GOP held a 53-47 edge in the Senate heading into Tuesday. Whether he’ll remain majority leader will depend on several battleground states that may not be decided until later Tuesday night or even later than that.
The Associated Press called the race for McConnell at 8:01 pm ET, roughly an hour after polls closed in the western half of Kentucky. With 38 percent of the unofficial vote reported at that time, according to the New York Times, he had 61 percent of the tally, compared to 35.1 percent to McGrath. That equaled a larger than 230,000 vote margin.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, McConnell did not hold a traditional victory party with supporters. Instead, he spoke to media about a half-hour after the AP called the race. He noted that McGrath ran a “spirited” campaign but also focused on the national picture, which remained unsettled as he spoke.
“We don't yet know which presidential candidate will begin a new term in January,” he said. “We don't know which party will control the Senate, but some things are certain already. We know grave challenges will remain before us, challenges that could not care less about our political polarization. We know our next president will need to unite the country, even as we all continue to bring different ideas and commitments to the table.”
McGrath, who received more than $81 million in campaign contributions and was recruited to challenge McConnell by national Democratic leadership, was nearly upset in the primary election. Despite having considerable resources, her campaign failed to resonate with voters.
Her main message focused on being a mother and a former Marine pilot. However, other commercials tried to appeal to a wide swath of voters, including Trump supporters, even as attack ads from McConnell used recordings of her touting progressive stances.
Turnout was high in the state even amid the COVID-19 pandemic thanks largely to the early voting initiatives hammered out by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams. That allowed 1.6 million people to vote either through early voting or by absentee.
Adams’ office expects the total turnout to exceed 2 million. That would surpass the 1.96 million who voted four years ago