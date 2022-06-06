(The Center Square) – The University of Kentucky adjusted its COVID-19 mask-wearing policy, with the school announcing that facial coverings would now be optional across the campus of the Lexington school.
It’s the latest update to the school’s policy. Back in March, UK adopted a mask-optional policy in common areas, like the student center, and for “voluntary” events such as concerts and athletic events. However, masks remained mandatory for all classroom settings, with an exception given for music, theatre and dance students in “performance situations” during their classes.
In a memo Friday to the UK community, President Eli Capilouto said the school updated its policies after conferring with medical professionals and elected officials from student, faculty and staff governing bodies.
He noted the campus community had shown acceptance and support for “taking individual responsibility with an optional mask approach. That has come as more than 90% of the people who attend classes or work at the UK campus are vaccinated.
“As new people join the UK community for the 2023 academic year, we will aggressively promote and incentivize vaccinations among those we welcome to the institution,” Capilouto said. “We have demonstrated the success of such an approach here at UK through incentives and a culture of encouragement, communication, easy access and support. We will continue to require them for all new hires.”
Besides masks being optional, Capilouto added that plexiglass barriers would also be optional at this time, and the school will honor those requests if such individuals as faculty members or residence hall directors want them for their protection.
The move comes as Kentucky has experienced an uptick in COVID cases over the past month. According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Research Center, Kentucky had a seven-day average of 565 new daily cases May 6. As of Sunday, that figure jumped to 1,325.
The daily hospitalization rate over the same time has nearly doubled. A month ago, the seven-day daily average was 236. On Sunday, it was 443.
Across the state, most of Kentucky’s 120 counties remain in the “low” category for COVID-19 caseloads. Seven counties are in the “high” category, and 21 counties - including Fayette, where Lexington is located - are in the “medium” category.
The state rates counties by looking at hospital and caseload data.
Capilouto said that while there has been an increase in cases, UK’s hospitalization rates have stabilized, which he credited to vaccinations and the school’s ability to control the disease as the world transitions from a pandemic stage to an endemic one.
“We have built — and will sustain — the modern public health infrastructure necessary to keep our community safe and support its needs through COVID or other challenges that may arise,” he wrote.
The announcement does not affect UK HealthCare facilities, where visitors are still restricted and will be screened before being allowed to enter. Those allowed must wear masks at all times in common areas. They can be taken off in a patient’s room, but visitors must put one on if medical personnel are in the room.