(The Center Square) – A metal products manufacturer has chosen Louisville, Ky., for its North American headquarters, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
Wieland North America plans to invest $8.8 million in a 30,000-square-foot office space in the northeastern part of the city. The company expects to hire 75 full-time workers over the next 10 years. Those jobs will start at $26 an hour, and the new positions will have an average hourly wage of $93, a rate that includes benefits and incentives.
“Wieland’s new North American headquarters will certainly add new momentum to that initiative and help make the state economically stronger than ever,” Beshear said.
Last week, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved tax incentives of up to $3 million over the next 10 years. The incentives, which will enable Wieland to keep part of the new tax revenue it generates, are based on the company’s planned investment, meeting the jobs goal and keeping those jobs. The incentives also call for the jobs to be filled by in-state residents.
Wieland makes such copper and copper-alloy products as tubing, foil, sheets and strips. It also forms stainless and carbon steel. The products are used in automotive, construction, coinage, electronics/electrical and munitions products.
The company has had a presence in Louisville since 2018, when Wieland-Werke AG purchased Olin Brass, now known as Wieland Rolled Products North America. It also has facilities in Connecticut, Illinois, Missouri and Ohio.
“With plans to nearly triple its local workforce and locate its North American headquarters in Louisville, Wieland is proof of the strength of our city’s manufacturing sector even through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement.
Wieland North America Chief Financial Officer Matt Bedingfield said in a statement the company’s history dates back more than 200 years, and the Louisville facility will be an essential part of the company’s future.
“We want to create a functional, innovative and welcoming workplace where our employees will thrive,” Bedingfield said. “We are excited to do this work in Louisville and look forward to expanding our story and footprint here.”