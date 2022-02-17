(The Center Square) – The Louisville man and Metro Council candidate charged with attempted murder in a shooting incident at Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s office was released on bail Wednesday night after a group with connections to Black Lives Matter paid $100,000 to secure his release.
The Louisville Community Bail Fund secured the release of Quintez Brown, 21, two nights after he was arrested for allegedly firing at Greenberg and four of his staffers on Monday morning. No one was injured, although Greenberg said a bullet grazed his clothing.
According to video WLKY-TV, Brown did not speak to reporters as he left the Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville on Wednesday night. Besides the attempted murder charge, he also faces four charges of wanton endangerment.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. He will be under home incarceration as a condition of his release.
According to its Facebook page, the Bail Fund is an organization that seeks to “perform transformative acts of liberation” to develop transformative communities. It wants the practice of cash bail to end as it claims bail “keeps communities wrapped up in systemic slavery and in debt.”
The group also looks to support individuals it has bailed out of jail. Among its members is Chanelle Helm, an organizer for Black Lives Matter Louisville.
Helm told WLKY on Wednesday that Brown deserved to be released and have his rights protected.
"What we become so enthralled in is knowing there is a system willing to punish people even before they are officially charged with their crimes," Helm said.
Some expressed shock that Brown was released as the news quickly spread across the community.
State Rep. Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, vented his outrage on Twitter, flabbergasted that someone who allegedly tried to assassinate a mayor candidate so quickly earned his release thanks to the non-profit group.
Nemes serves as co-sponsor for House Bill 313 in the Kentucky House of Representatives. According to the bill’s language, operating “a charitable bail organization” would become illegal if the bill passes in Frankfort.
“This is the last straw,” Nemes tweeted. “Public safety demands passage of HB 313.”
Before Monday, Brown had made a name for himself in Louisville as a voice for young minorities. He interned at The Courier Journal and wrote several opinion pieces for the paper.
His family reported him as missing last year before he was eventually found in New York City. In December, he announced his candidacy for a Metro Council seat.
Greenberg, an attorney and businessman, is considered the front-runner for the Democratic nomination, as he’s received substantial support from party officials. He’s seeking to succeed three-term Mayor Greg Fischer, who cannot run for re-election due to term limits.
A message to the Greenberg campaign seeking comment on Brown’s release was not immediately returned Wednesday evening.
On Tuesday afternoon, Greenberg was interviewed for 20 minutes on WHAS-AM. While he tried to deflect questions from host Terry Meiners about the case because of the ongoing investigation, he did say he would make crime and public safety critical issues if he were to become the city’s next mayor.
“I don't know what led this individual who shot at me yesterday to that shooting, and I'm empathetic with whatever led him to that point,” Greenberg said. “I want to, as mayor, be part of the solution so that no one else finds themselves in that (situation) where they're whipping out a gun and shooting at somebody. So I want to be part of that solution, so no one else does that anyone else in our city. At the same time, actions have consequences, and it's not acceptable to open fire at other individuals.”