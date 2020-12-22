(The Center Square) - Less than six weeks after a fiery accident forced the closure of the Brent Spence Bridge, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Tuesday the span would reopen later in the day.
Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said that not only would the bridge, the primary conduit between Cincinnati and its northern Kentucky suburbs across the Ohio River, reopen a day ahead of schedule, the work would likely come in significantly under budget.
“I'm able to say with complete confidence to you, that we are returning to the public, a bridge that is strong and sturdy and safe and ready to serve our needs for many more years to come,” he said.
A combination of favorable weather and a resolute crew working around the clock led to the early completion, Gray noted. The final inspection took place late Monday.
It also kept Gov. Andy Beshear from being on hand in northern Kentucky, Gray said. Beshear had planned on being there for a Wednesday announcement.
Instead, he had to settle on making a recorded statement, where he said the bridge plays a vital role in the region’s and country’s transportation infrastructure. About 160,000 vehicles cross the double-decker bridge daily.
“It was paramount that the bridge be repaired and reopened quickly, but with safety driving every decision, there could be no corner cutting,” the governor said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation was also involved in the project and provided up to $12 million in emergency funding for the repair work. Gray said that while some accounting remains to be completed, officials believe the actual cost may be about half that amount.
Even with the federal government funding, Gray said the state will look to possibly get insurance to pay for it if one of the drivers involved in the crash was found liable. An investigation into the accident is still ongoing.
While the fire took place on the lower deck, most of the damage occurred on the upper deck. Workers replaced 16 steel beams that had been damaged by the fire, and they also poured a new driving surface on that deck along with a concrete barrier all. Concrete was also poured on the lower deck. Workers also replaced lights and parts of the drainage system.
The incident took place in the early morning hours of Nov. 11, when a truck carrying potassium hydroxide collided with a jackknifed semi.
Even though the truck carrying chemicals was allowed to use the bridge, officials from Kentucky and Ohio want to keep similar accidents from happening again. Gray announced Tuesday that new highway signs would be installed on Interstates 71 and 75 in the coming months.