(The Center Square) – A public-private partnership to revitalize Louisville’s West End has met a deadline to raise $10 million from community sources. That means the initiative will receive $10 million in matching state funds.
WFPL News reported Thursday the West End Opportunity Partnership reached its private fundraising goal by its Thursday deadline. In addition to the state funding, Louisville Metro Government has also pledged $10 million for the project.
A bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers worked together to get a bill through the General Assembly last year and establish the initiative. Over a 20-year period, nine neighborhoods in the Black-majority section of Kentucky’s largest city will become a tax increment financing district, with 80% of new tax revenue generated in the district staying in the West End.
A 21-member board will oversee the funds collected through the TIF. That board will include one person from each of the nine neighborhoods as well as representatives from the city’s NAACP chapter, the Louisville Urban League and Simmons College, a local Historically Black College.
The mayor, Metro Council and governor also will nominate one person each, with other members coming from a local bank, a local foundation, the University of Louisville, the Volunteers of America, OneWest – a nonprofit economic development organization, and the local branch of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank.
The Partnership could use the funds for such purposes as offering loans to local businesses, paying for environmental remediation, financing new housing developments, and covering improvements for current homeowners.
While the partnership says it intends to prevent displacement of current residents by giving current owners and their heirs tax credits for any increase in their tax bill, some West End residents have questioned whether the partnership will still lead to gentrification of their communities.
Meanwhile, the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions has continued to raise concerns about how the state law establishing the partnership was passed. In a letter to partnership board members sent earlier this week, BIPPS Visiting Policy Fellow Andrew McNeil said the bill did not receive the requisite three readings it needed in either the state House or Senate.
McNeil called for the General Assembly to revisit the partnership when it meets next year and address some issues, such as providing greater protection to taxpayers regarding the TIF district.
“Utilizing the 2022 interim legislative period to bring parties to the table with an eye towards legislative action in 2023 is the best path forward for the West End Opportunity Partnership to establish and maintain legitimacy over the long run,” he wrote.