(The Center Square) – Louisville officials on Tuesday announced how they plan to spend more than two-thirds of the funding Kentucky’s largest city received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with public safety and housing initiatives taking the bulk of the allotment.
In a press conference with Metro Council members, Mayor Greg Fischer gave details on what $262.9 million in federal COIVD-19 aid would cover. The city received $388 million from ARPA, which Congress passed in March. In June, the city appropriated $45.2 million toward public health initiatives and eviction protection programs.
Metro government workers will also receive bonuses, provided they can prove they are fully vaccinated or have received a waiver. Essential public safety workers will receive $5,000 each. Other essential city workers will get $1,500 while remaining eligible employees will get $500.
Fischer said the city is following U.S. Department of the Treasury guidelines in spending that $21 million.
“We’re recommending that some of the ARP funding goes to provide premium pay to city government workers needed to maintain critical operations, including in public health, safety and sanitation, during the COVID-19 health emergency,” the Democratic mayor said.
The city plans to spend $100 million on projects to combat homelessness and provide housing opportunities. That includes $40 million to be invested in housing units through the city’s affordable housing trust fund.
The proposal also calls for spending $4 million on a down payment assistance program that would help about 150 new homeowners. Another $4 million would be put in a home repair program. That would enable another 150 homeowners to stay in their homes by getting essential work done on their properties.
Another $32 million would go for supportive housing, which would give permanent housing to homeless individuals and also provide them with such support services as substance abuse counseling.
Public Safety measures would get $78 million. That includes spending $35 million to implement reforms from a consultant’s report conducted in the wake of the Breonna Taylor shooting in March 2020.
Louisville’s violence-prevention programs would receive $15.8 million, and officials would give another $15 million for youth development activities.
Democratic Metro Council President David James called it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to fund vital programs and services.
“The proposal includes funding from police reforms to improved and enhanced technology and community-based data-driven programs to make Louisville a better place,” James said.
The Louisville Metropolitan Police Department would get $6 million for new equipment and storage.
Besides giving bonuses to city employees, other first responders, such as suburban firefighters who cover parts of Louisville, would be in line to get part of $7.3 million. That’s contingent, though, on other municipalities participating in a cost-sharing plan. Those workers would also need to show proof they’re fully vaccinated or that they received a waiver.
The plan also calls for allotting $27.6 million for COVID-19 essentials and $20 million in a contingency account.
The proposal is scheduled to go before the council’s Budget Committee next week. If it passes, the full council could vote on it as early as Nov. 11.
“After passing a resolution with priority areas in August, Council members have worked with the administration on various options,” said Councilmember Bill Hollander, who chairs the Budget Committee. “Everything proposed today has been discussed in a relevant workgroup, each of which included multiple members of both parties.”
If the council signs off on the plan, it will leave the city with about $80 million in ARPA funds to spend. City officials are waiting on what might happen with federal infrastructure legislation before proceeding with plans to spend those dollars.