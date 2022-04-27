(The Center Square) – Flanked by members of the Metro Council, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer outlined Tuesday how the city planned to spend more than $87 million in American Rescue Plan money the Kentucky city received.
The single biggest line-item the COVID-19 relief funds will be used for is to bolster Louisville’s response to the pandemic. Fischer said the plan calls for spending $12.6 million to ensure the city has sufficient amounts of COVID vaccines and other treatments.
The city also plans to spend $2 million on implementing an electronic health records system for Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness. That funding will also go toward Telehealth services.
“Today, we’re taking steps to further invest in the health of our city,” Fischer said. “These are investments that will benefit every part of the community, but especially those most in need of support.”
But the mayor said the funding plans weren’t just about physical health. Louisville leaders also plan to use $7.5 million on child care and early learning. That money, Fischer said, will increase opportunities to get kids in child care and bolster the quality of programs available. It will also help younger kids overcome learning development delays caused by the pandemic.
There are millions more for the city’s youth as well as the city looks to fund pools to keep them open. Also, the city wants to cover three years of programming for the city’s Office of Youth Development to serve those between the ages of 10 and 24. The latter initiative would cost $8.5 million.
Metro Councilmember Jecorey Arthur said the funding will bring back neighborhood youth boards, which are 15-member advisory committees in each of the 26 council districts that will help the city’s youth engage with elected leaders.
“Our youth are ready to do that,” said Arthur, who turns 30 next month. “We always talk about how they’re the future. They’re there right now. We just need to make sure we do what we can to invest in them, and I feel like this ordinance is finally putting our ARP money where our mouth is.”
In addition, city leaders also plan to spend $8 million to expand the public library's main branch and build two neighborhood libraries. There’s also a plan to spend $10 million to transform a West End brownfield into what Fischer described to reporters as “a product site” for the city and $7 million for student housing at Simmons College, Louisville’s historically Black college.
The proposal also calls for allocating $2.5 million to help people re-enter the community to find employment.
Louisville received $388 million in ARP funding from the bill Congress passed in March of last year. Tuesday’s announcement marked the fourth round of allocations city leaders have issued.
The full council will need to approve the proposal, which could happen as soon as its May 19 meeting.