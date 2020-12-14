(The Center Square) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Sunday tweeted he cannot issue a moratorium on residential evictions in the Kentucky city during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing an opinion he sought from the Jefferson County Attorney’s office.
Fischer asked for the review by County Attorney Mike O’Connell’s office because of concerns he has about the economic impact the pandemic has had on everyone.
In the Dec. 9 letter, which Fischer posted on his Twitter account Sunday, Assistant County Attorney Jason Fowler wrote state law gives the mayor the ability to enter into contracts, make spending decisions and “enact cost-recovery ordinances” in an emergency.
“These powers do not include the authority to issue an eviction moratorium,” Fowler stated.
In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a federal ban on residential evictions, noting that housing stability was a public health issue and would help prevent the spread of the virus.
However, that order expires Dec. 31.
“As President of @usmayors, I have has joined mayors from across the nation in calling for an extension to this moratorium,” tweeted Fischer, citing his leadership role with the U.S. Conference of Mayors. (https://twitter.com/louisvillemayor/status/1338239506802159618)
It is possible Congress will follow through with an extension of the eviction ban. A $908 billion relief plan that’s being touted by a bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers would include $25 billion in rental assistance through March 31.
“We have people unemployed, we have businesses shutting down, we have states and localities getting ready for layoffs of large numbers of people,” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said in a release earlier this month. “It is simply unacceptable for us not to respond to help in this circumstance.”
In a Friday guest column that appeared in the Louisville Courier Journal, a group of 13 local social justice and nonprofit charitable organizations called on Fischer to extend the eviction ban.
An attorney for the Kentucky Equal Justice Center, one of the organizations that signed the opinion piece, tweeted Sunday, calling the opinion from the County Attorney’s office “a brief, disturbing blurb.” (https://twitter.com/notbencarter/status/1338230075028877315)
Ben Carter, senior litigation and advocacy council for the KEJC, added that the center provided its own legal analysis to Fischer and that the center never received a rebuttal.
“People in Louisville should not accept the Mayor's claim that he lacks the legal authority to act,” Carter tweeted. “The Mayor doesn't lack the *legal authority*, he lacks the guts.”