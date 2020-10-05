(The Center Square) - A Louisville judge said Monday she will hold a hearing Thursday on a motion by a grand juror wishing to speak out about Breonna Taylor grand jury investigation.
In addition, Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O’Connell told Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron it has until Wednesday to file a written response to the juror’s request.
On Friday, Cameron’s office complied with Jefferson Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith’s request to submit audio recordings of the grand jury proceedings. His office provided about 15 hours of audio files from the three days jurors heard the case.
Cameron, in a statement Friday, said he did not oppose Smith’s request because he wants the truth to come out.
“I’m confident that once the public listens to the recordings, they will see that our team presented a thorough case to the Jefferson County Grand Jury,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our presentation followed the facts and the evidence, and the Grand Jury was given a complete picture of the events surrounding Ms. Taylor’s death on March 13th.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed as Louisville Metro Police officers tried to execute a search warrant on her apartment as part of a narcotics investigation. Only one officer involved in the incident was indicted last month, and Brett Hankison was only charged with wanton endangerment for shots that entered an adjoining apartment and not in Taylor’s death.
Hankison was fired by the city.
Cameron’s office took over the investigation in the case and handled it for about four months before empaneling the jury. During that time, demonstrations took place – and still do – in Louisville calling for justice for Taylor, whose case has also garnered significant national attention.
Questions about the grand jury intensified after Cameron gave a Sept. 23 press conference regarding grand jury’s decision. In particular, Cameron said the panel received all the information and chose to only indict Hankison. However, Cameron later told Louisville TV station WDRB it was not appropriate to recommend charges against the other officers involved, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove.
On Sunday, Christopher 2X, a Louisville activist, told reporters a second juror from the investigation wishes to come forward.
“I believe at the end of the day, we’re going to hear hurt,” he said. “We going to hear something from them that you can’t pick up on those audio tapes.”
Christopher 2X added that he spoke with federal investigators, who continue to work the case, and they’ve pledged to be thorough and transparent with their review