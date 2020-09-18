(The Center Square) - The Louisville Metro Council, by a 22-4 vote, passed a resolution Thursday night stating it has no confidence in the leadership of Mayor Greg Fischer.
The council amended the original resolution, which was sponsored by the council’s seven Republican members, to remove a call for Fischer, a Democrat, to resign. In its place is a list of policy changes and other actions the three-term mayor can take to “restore trust” between residents and the local government.
“It still encompasses the body of the message I was trying to express,” said Councilmember Anthony Piagentini, an original sponsor.
Among the items the Council requests is for Fischer to work with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to make sure the complete investigations into the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee are made public within a short time of their conclusion.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed while officers executed a no-knock warrant on her apartment as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The city reached a $12 million settlement with her family earlier this week.
McAtee, a Black barbecue stand owner, was shot and killed at his business more than two months later as demonstrations against Taylor's death heightened and Louisville police and Kentucky National Guard members were trying to break up a West Louisville crowd congregating after a city-imposed curfew.
It also calls for a review of the Louisville Metro Police Department and to finalize the next labor contract with the police union by the end of the year. That contract must make sure the city can attract high quality officers and hold them responsible for their actions.
However, the no-confidence vote is not just tied to the Taylor case or the ongoing unrest stemming from it. Councilmembers detailed other problems the city has faced in recent years, such as issues with animal control services and mass-transit authority.
“The overlap here of all these poor decisions, the buck stops with Mayor Fischer, plain and simple,” said Councilmember Brent Ackerson, who said he had been a longtime supporter of the mayor.
The resolution calls on Fischer to review his picks to lead city departments, with council input, and get rid of the underachieving leaders by the end of the year. In addition, they want him to hire an ombudsman and a community relations director to help address issues and rebuild trust.
“Failure to advance these objectives will result in further actions by the Council,” the resolution states.
After the vote, Fischer released a video statement where he apologized for some of the actions he’s taken amid what he said has been a challenging time as his office had tried to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, economic uncertainty, drastic increases and calls for justice in the Taylor case.
He also noted that several of the council’s recommendations, such as the LMPD review, are already underway.
"With the benefit of hindsight, I see that given the choice of two difficult paths, I've sometimes taken the wrong one," he said. "I sometimes failed to recognize quickly enough where changes needed to be made. As tonight's vote makes clear, I have not fostered the productive relationship with all the council that's necessary to avoid silos and distractions. I apologize for all of this because what's also clear is this. We have enormous challenges ahead, and to move forward we need to pull together. And we must work together in good times and tough times like these."