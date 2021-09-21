(The Center Square) – Lawyers for former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis have filed responses to federal court cases in Kentucky claiming plaintiffs who were initially denied same-sex marriage licenses by her office years ago are not entitled to damages or attorneys’ fees.
The cases date more than six years to shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages across the country. After that historic ruling, Davis began denying licenses because she said same-sex marriages went against her fundamentalist Christian beliefs. As the county clerk, her signature appeared on the document, and she believed that demonstrated her approval.
Spurned couples filed suits in federal court. Those cases brought thousands of protesters on both sides of the issue and scores of reporters to Morehead, a small college town about an hour east of Lexington. U.S. District Judge David Bunning eventually sent Davis to jail for six days after she continued to defy court orders requiring her eastern Kentucky office to issue licenses.
Conservative activists rallied behind Davis, then a Democrat, and claimed her religious beliefs were not being accommodated by the state. However, then-Gov. Steve Beshear sent a memo to county clerks across the state after the historic ruling reiterating they had a responsibility to uphold the oaths they took to both the state and U.S. constitutions when they took office.
Later that year, Kentucky elected Republican Matt Bevin as governor, and one of his first actions was an order calling for the license certificates to no longer carry the clerk’s name.
By that time, Davis had switched parties and became a Republican. However, she was defeated in a re-election bid in 2018.
In a statement Monday, Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver criticized Beshear for failing to protect Davis while letting then-Attorney General Jack Conway not take the initial same-sex marriage license case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Outside counsel would eventually represent the state in that matter.
“This case raises serious First Amendment free exercise of religion claims and has a high potential of reaching the Supreme Court. Kim Davis will prevail with the truth,” Staver said.
After successfully getting their licenses, the cases continued with the courts determining what damages were owed and who should pay them. In one such case two years ago, a federal appeals court ordered the state to pay the American Civil Liberties Union $224,000.
That same court ruled that while Davis had sovereign immunity as a public official, that did not completely protect her.
On July 30, lawyers for James Yates and Will Smith and David Ermold and David Moore filed motions for summary judgment in each of their cases. In the filing, they each claimed the only matter that needed to be decided by a jury would be to determine any damages the couple endured as a result of Davis’ action.
Lawyers for Ermold and Moore said their clients’ damages are “significant” and cited a statement from Ermold during his deposition as to why they’re needed.
“Every time I think of my marriage, I have to think about Kim Davis and the experience, how we were humiliated and treated like less than human beings,” he said.