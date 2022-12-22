(The Center Square) – The rebuilding effort in Eastern Kentucky from the devastating flooding that occurred over the summer took another step forward.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state has secured a 75-acre lot in Talcum in Knott County. The high-ground land was owned by Shawn and Tammy Adams, and the development could nearly quadruple in size to about 300 acres.
Tammy Adams recommended the new community be called Olive Branch, which often symbolizes peace.
“This property means a lot to us, but what means more is that we are able to see it help so many,” she said.
The plan is to build homes of various sizes, along with an elementary school, senior living and a community park.
Beshear said the state is also looking for land in other parts of Eastern Kentucky, including Breathitt, Letcher and Perry counties. Those three, along with Knott, saw most of the devastation from the storm that caused flood waters to rage across the region.
Those four counties accounted for 75% of the homes lost from the disaster, which also claimed more than 40 lives across 13 counties.
The potential to expand on the 75-acre lot also opens the door for businesses to go there.
“This is an approach that benefits whole communities,” the governor said. “It’s a vision for the future that includes new homes, community centers, schools, upgraded infrastructure and the opportunity for future economic investments. And this will benefit not just one community, but multiple counties devastated by floods.”
Funding for infrastructure projects to support the new development would come from federal COVID-19 relief dollars and the $212 million Kentucky lawmakers approved during an emergency session in August in response to the natural disaster.
The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, a state-led nonprofit to help those who suffered losses from the flood, will work with nonprofit developers to build affordable housing on the site. More than 41,000 donors gave more than $12.6 million to the fund, which is still taking contributions.
“This is a model we are seeing work well in Western Kentucky,” Beshear said. “We’re on track to build hundreds of homes in the west [in response to the tornadoes from a year ago]. After a disaster, a new home provides stability, security and hope for a prosperous future. That’s what we plan to build in Eastern Kentucky, too.”