(The Center Square) – When Kentucky and Bowling Green area officials gathered last week with representatives of Envision AESC to break ground on the company’s new $2 billion plant, they did so in one of the state’s booming counties.
In 1990, Warren County had a population of 77,942, the seventh largest in the state. Over the next 30 years, the south central Kentucky county’s population grew by 72.6% to 134,554, making it the fifth largest.
Data like that caught the attention of the electric vehicle battery manufacturer as it was looking for a site to build a plant expected to employ 2,000 workers and make enough batteries to power 300,000 cars annually by 2027.
“We certainly look at those population growth statistics as that correlates to jobs, and we look for high-growth areas to make an investment like this on this scale,” Envision AESC U.S. Managing Director Jeff Deaton told The Center Square last week. “So, it’s certainly a big factor.”
And according to the Kentucky State Data Center, the growth in Warren County is expected to continue for decades to come.
Last month, the KSDC released its population projections from 2020 to 2050. According to that report, Warren County is expected to add 74,743 people by 2050. Only Fayette County is expected to add more, and the 55.5% growth rate trails only Scott County’s 79.5% is expected to be higher.
According to Matt Ruther, a University of Louisville associate professor of Urban and Public Affairs who serves as the center’s director, the growth rate in the projections report is based on the same trends to continue.
If that happens, Warren County will become Kentucky’s third largest behind Jefferson and Fayette, with nearly 210,000 people.
In an interview with The Center Square, Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said he believes the KSDC’s projections may be a tad conservative.
“I believe that our recent progress in the last 10 or 15 years, and particularly the last four or five years, is going to really accelerate our growth. We have people moving in here every day,” Buchanon said, noting that people have moved from New York and Chicago to make the county their new home.
There are several reasons by Warren County’s population has taken off. The county is less than an hour north of Nashville, one of the fastest growing major metropolitan cities in the U.S. County officials and leaders in Bowling Green, the county seat and Kentucky’s third largest city with more than 73,500 residents, have put an emphasis on investing in quality of life initiatives, like parks and greenways.
Education plays a role as well. Besides being home to Western Kentucky University, the third largest in the state, Buchanon noted Warren County and Bowling Green public school districts have implemented the principles from Stephen R. Covey’s “The Leader in Me” into the schools.
“It has made leaders out of people that may have not even graduated from high school in the past,” he said.
Of course, the economy has played a major role in Warren County’s growth, and county leaders have taken several steps to position it to attract new business. In 2003, leaders established the Kentucky Transpark, a large business park where Envision AESC chose to put its plant.
And before Kentucky became a right-to-work state in 2017, Buchanon and other members of Warren Fiscal Court made right-to-work legal in the county back in 2014. The judge-executive said that made an immediate and profound impact on the county’s economic development efforts.
In a competitive marketplace for new business projects, Buchanon said Warren County always benefitted from having great access to interstate highways and rail. But that’s not everything businesses look for in a new community.
“Up there in number one, two or three was always, ‘Are you right to work?’” he said. “And if you weren’t right to work, you never knew that you got scratched because you never were contacted.”
Envision is the latest economic development project to land in Warren County, and Buchanon, who has served as the county’s top executive since 1994, is optimistic there will be a couple more announcements before he leaves office at the end of the year.
“People moved to our area because it’s a great place to live, and if we can provide opportunities here for them as well, then it’s really a great place to live,” he added. “So, I think we’ll continue to grow because of that.”