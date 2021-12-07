(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s farming community is expected to produce a bumper crop for 2021. That’s according to agricultural economists at the University of Kentucky, who shared their insights during the annual Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) meeting last week in Louisville.
The UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment economists issued a forecast for gross receipts to surpass $6.7 billion this year. That would top the current record of $6.5 billion set seven years ago. Over the past five years, farm receipts have averaged about $5.5 billion.
Net farm income is expected to be around $2.5 billion, which would be an eight-year high.
UK’s agriculture economists said Kentucky’s agriculture community endured through the COVID-19 pandemic and finds itself in a position for strong growth.
“Despite the impactful events of the pandemic, the U.S. farm economy has not only survived but has experienced remarkable growth, initially on the heels of government financial support, followed by significant export gains, impressive crop yields and a growing global demand for meat products,” said economist Will Snell in a release from the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.
The top three commodities are expected to be corn, soybeans and poultry, with each commanding about an 18% share of projected sales.
Horse farms, one of Kentucky’s signature industries, make up about 16% of the market, with cattle sales generating an 11% share.
Economist Kenny Burdine said in the UK college’s release that horse sales saw massive growth, with sales at Keeneland up by more than a third from 2020. In addition, he said beef exports are likely to be at an all-time high as well.
“After several frustrating years for cattle producers, another decrease in beef cow numbers and continued global demand should lead to improved prices for calves and feeder cattle in 2022,” Burdine said.
Despite 2021 looking to be a good year for farmers in Kentucky and across the country, there are reasons to be concerned about the upcoming year.
Snell noted prices for supplies like fuel, feed and fertilizer are expected to rise by more than 10% next year.
“Labor costs and supplies continue to be a concern, not only among farmers but throughout the entire food supply chain and the rest of the economy,” he added. “Farmers will be advised to monitor input and commodity markets closely in developing purchasing and marketing strategies amidst this turbulent, volatile, and uncertain farm economy.”
According to a KFB release, bureau President Mark Haney told those attending the four-day conference that Kentucky’s farmers have faced tough challenges over the past two years, but it’s time to move forward.
Haney, a Pulaski County farmer who won re-election, said state and federal leaders have worked on several initiatives to help farming thrive and position the agriculture industry for a strong future.
That includes the expansion of broadband internet access in rural Kentucky communities, which has been a priority for both Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and the Republican-led General Assembly. In Washington, the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill will benefit the state’s farmers.
However, he warned that other legislation, like the Biden Administration’s Build Back Better plan, threaten Kentucky’s farmers.
“We have to diligently watch the policies that are happening at the national level. That’s bigger than us in this room,” Haney said. “We have to be aligned with the folks taking this fight to Washington, and we can be. The next generation depends on us, and we can be in tune with them going forward.”