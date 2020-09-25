(The Center Square) – When Kentuckians go to the polls in November, it will cost an extra $5.42 million than in other presidential election years.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams recently testified before the state’s Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations and Revenue, saying he believes the state is getting a deal.
“I know that is a lot of money, especially right now, but I believe that is a bargain for a successful presidential election held during a pandemic,” Adams said in a news release.
Adams also said the price tag would have been significantly higher without a $4.5 million surplus in federal aid left over from May’s primary.
Historically, according to Adams, it costs Kentucky $10 million to run an election. The extra expenses this year come from $4 million for postage for more absentee ballots and $500,000 in miscellaneous costs, including buying 1.2 million ink pens for one-time voter use.
State Rep. Wilson Stone, D-Scottsville, questioned Adams on the timing of results. He expects 75-80% of votes to be counted on election night. He also expects more in-person voting in November compared to May.
“We are not going to have final results election night,” Adams said. “They are going to be unofficial … but it will be enough for us to project some outcomes and give some finality to the candidates and votes.
Adams also hopes to have all in-person voter locations finalized by Oct. 1.