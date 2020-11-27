(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s state veterans organizations want the General Assembly to provide a tax break to organizations that help those who served when it comes back into session in January.
Larry Arnett with the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs also told lawmakers when the group appeared before the Interim Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection that it’s critical the Join Executive Organizations keep its budget secure.
A bill, sponsored by Rep. Matthew Koch, R-Paris, that will appear in the General Assembly seeks to create a property tax exemption for property owned by veterans service organizations that have more than 50% of their annual net income going to help veterans or other charitable causes.
Similar legislation failed to make it out of the last two sessions. Koch said 31 states have laws governing property tax exemptions for veterans services organizations.
KDVA Commissioner Keith Jackson told lawmakers the agency returned $263,000 to the general fund in April following a request from Gov. Andy Beshear. But it received $3.9 million in CARES Act funding. Nearly $2 million has been spent and the rest, according to Jackson, will be used for other COVID-19 expenses, including increases in medical costs for veterans.
State Rep. Jim DuPlessis, R-Elizabeth, wants state veterans advocates to also push for passage of a proposed bill that offers tax incentives for service members to retire in Kentucky. DuPlessis’ district includes part of Fort Knox, with a daytime population of about 25,200 soldiers, civilian employees and family members, according to the Army.