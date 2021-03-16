(The Center Square) – Tuesday is the final day for the Republican-led Kentucky General Assembly to approve bills and retain a chance to override any vetoes before the session ends. As such, it was a busy day in both chambers.
Among the bills now heading to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk includes one that keeps unemployment insurance premiums at 2020 levels for the next two years and a bill that gives students a supplemental year of schooling. Lawmakers also approved a bill that would severely limit how a governor can appoint an interim U.S. senator.
The state Senate approved House Bill 413 by a 36-0 vote. In addition to freezing the tax rate for 2021 and 2022, it also calls for any unemployment benefits paid as the result of an emergency declaration to come from a pooled account rather than the employer’s account.
Chambers of commerce statewide as well as other industry groups urged lawmakers to pass the bill fearing businesses would face tax increases and face potential closure due to the high unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“These are our friends and neighbors and the people who employ our friends and neighbors,” bill sponsor and state Rep. Russell Webber, R-Shepherdsville, told the Senate Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee on Wednesday. “There is a real domino effect if we don’t take action on this.”
However, the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy raised concerns about the bill, saying it would delay restoring the unemployment trust fund.
Last year, the state borrowed up to $865 million from the federal government to continue paying benefits. It’s the second time since 2006 the state has had to take on debt to pay unemployment claims.
“Rather than making the financial challenge more difficult, we should be reforming the UI tax system so that it is based on achieving and maintaining trust fund solvency during good times and future borrowing can be limited,” Senior Policy Analyst Dustin Pugel wrote last month. “In the long run, an inadequate Trust Fund is costlier and doesn’t serve Kentucky’s employers or workers well.”
As the Senate was passing unemployment reform, House members took on Senate Bill 228. Republicans passed it by a 71-25 vote, with all Democrats in the chamber opposing it. The bill would limit a governor to choose an interim US senator from the party that held the seat prior to the vacancy. Under the bill, the state party would give the governor three names from which they can choose.
Current law gives the governor broad authority on picking a replacement. Both of Kentucky’s incumbent senators are Republicans. Earlier in the session, Beshear spoke out in opposition to the proposal.
There was more consensus in the House on Senate Bill 128, which passed by a 92-5 vote. That bill gives school districts the ability to allow students to treat the 2021-22 school year as a “supplemental” year and allow students to retake courses previously completed.
The purpose of the bill is to help those who struggled with virtual learning over the past year. It also allows students to get a fifth year of high school athletics, provided they still meet other Kentucky High School Athletics Association guidelines.
State Rep. Steve Riley, R-Glasgow, told his colleagues that maybe as many as 5%bof students would be affected by the bill.
The chambers are still meeting through the evening and plan to consider more legislation. That likely includes a vote in the Senate – and maybe a possible second House vote – on House Bill 563, which create education opportunity accounts for families.
The House version also called for the accounts to be used for private school education in the state’s three most populous counties. Earlier on Tuesday, a Senate committee amended that to expand private school eligibility to additional counties.
The measure divided Republicans in the House, and Democrats have raised concerns about the impact it will have on public school funding. Beshear is expected to veto the bill if a version of it comes to him.
Wednesday starts a 10-day veto consideration period for Beshear. Lawmakers would have the chance to override any of those vetoes starting on March 29.
The session is scheduled to end March 30.